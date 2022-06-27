ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

These Plants Grew in the Dark Without Sunlight. Here's How.

By Tony Ho Tran
Daily Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCast your mind back to your fifth grade biology class when you first learned about photosynthesis, the process where plants use energy from sunlight to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose for food. Lose the sunlight, and the tomatoes you planted this spring aren’t likely going to last very...

multihousingnews.com

Sun Communities Buys Southern California MHC for $18M

HARRI5 brokered the sale of Bel Air Estates, an over 55 community in Menifee. Sun Communities has expanded its Southern California portfolio with the acquisition of Bel Air Estates, a manufactured housing community in Menifee, Calif. Public records show a local private investor sold the 200-site community for $18 million. HARRI5 brokered the transaction.
MENIFEE, CA
sunset.com

DIY a Houseplant Centerpiece No One Will Be Able to Stop Looking At

Pure Salt’s interior design store in Newport Beach is a sight to behold—it’s literally dripping with plants. Co-owned by Aly Morford and Leigh Lincoln, the greenery makes the perfect backdrop for their signature beachy look, which Lincoln recently described to Sunset as “clean, coastal, calm, and simple.”
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Menifee, CA

Experience the best things to do in Menifee in Riverside County, California. It's a perfect haven for those wishing to get away from the commotion and pollution of the city and just rest and enjoy a holiday. During the 1700s, the Luiseno and Pechanga Native Americans first inhabited the area.
MENIFEE, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/1/22

In San Bernardino County, hospitalizations increased 29% this week compared to last. New reported cases also rose as well, but by 13%. In Riverside County, COVID-19 hospitalizations were up compared to last week by 18%. Like San Bernardino County, new cases also increased, but by 28%. Overall, both counties combined...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Moreno Valley Welcomes Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market is excited to announce it will open its newest store located at 24101 Hemlock Ave. in Moreno Valley on July 8. This opening coincides with the company’s 20th anniversary on July 11. A ribbon-cutting with Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez will take place Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. He will be joined by the Moreno Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Canyon Springs High School Band. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ

Strengthening wind ahead of cooler days

No doubt a hot day in the desert but at least dew point temperatures are lower than they've been the past two days. Relative humidity will hover around 15-20% through the evening. High pressure is moving east and the additional heat we've been feeling is leaving with it. Temperatures will...
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumnews1.com

Select California cities could stay open until 4 a.m.

WESTCHESTER, Calif. — Wiping down tables and saying hi to his staff, Melody Bar and Grill owner Christian Warren gets ready for another day of customers. “My mom has often reminded me of this story about when I was just a little kid, and I told her that someday, I was going to own my restaurant,” Warren said.
CBS LA

30 junked vehicles removed from front, back yards of Santa Ana home

Thirty junked vehicles were removed Tuesday from a Santa Ana home by officers from the city's code enforcement division and police department.City officials say they had received several complaints and issued several notices of violations and more than $6,700 in fines over the property being used as a junkyard and storage facility.Images released by the City of Santa Ana showed several SUVs and at least one work truck parked in front of the home, and what appeared to be at least a dozen motorcycles being taken away on three flatbed trucks. Vehicles were removed from both the front yard and backyard, according to the city."The Code Enforcement Division provided relief to the neighborhood affected by this case and continues to work closely within the community to protect public health, safety, and welfare," officials said in a statement.
SANTA ANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Shed with possible chemicals inside sparks on fire, prompting road closure

Frank Sinatra has been shut down between Cook Street and Gerald Ford after a shed caught on fire. A spokesperson for CAL FIRE said the shed may have chemicals inside, however, crews have not confirmed this yet. The fire is burning on the 500 block of Desert Falls Drive N. Stay with News Channel 3 The post Shed with possible chemicals inside sparks on fire, prompting road closure appeared first on KESQ.
ACCIDENTS
KESQ

More moisture returns Monday

Triple-digit heat has dominated the Coachella Valley today, with warm temperatures felt for areas west as well. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory through Monday at 8 p.m. due to above normal temperatures across areas that typically stay clear of temperatures quite this warm this time of year.
ENVIRONMENT
Government Technology

How Calif. County Spent $538 Million in CARES Act Funding

(TNS) — Test kits, hospital supplies, office renovations, hot meals, emergency housing and laptops for schoolchildren were among the items Riverside County bought with $538 million in federal coronavirus relief funding. A report on the Board of Supervisors’ Tuesday, June 28, agenda outlines how the county used its allocation...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
veranda.com

The 10 Wineries You Should Visit in Temecula, California

If you’re looking for a readily accessible wine country trip, Temecula Valley, California is an ideal destination. Just 90 minutes from all major southern California cities such as Los Angeles, Palm Springs, and San Diego, the region boasts gorgeous scenery and a Mediterranean climate with warm days and cool nights. It’s a convenient weekend getaway but is also suited for a longer, more leisurely vacation.
TEMECULA, CA

