Premier League

Liverpool's youngest ever goalscorer Ben Woodburn is training with Preston North End in an attempt to get his career back on track after being released by Jurgen Klopp this summer

Former Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn is training with Preston North End in a bid to secure his future after being released by Jurgen Klopp.

Woodburn, 22, has agreed to a two-week trial with the Championship club in order to maintain his fitness and try and impress manager Ryan Lowe.

The Wales international remains Liverpool's youngest goalscorer when he netted against Leeds aged 17 years, 45 days.

He subsequently had loan spells at Sheffield United, Oxford and Blackpool and last season was part of the Hearts squad that reached the Scottish Cup final.

He made a total of 11 first-team appearances for Liverpool with his contract expiring this summer.

Ben Woodburn is training with Preston North End after being released by Liverpool
The midfielder, who has represented Wales, became Liverpool's youngest ever scorer in 2016

