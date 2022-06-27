Newcastle are set to complete the £32m signing of Eddie Howe's top target Sven Botman from Lille... but are ready to move on from their pursuit of £25m striker Hugo Ekitike due to ‘ridiculous’ demands from the 20-year-old’s agent

Newcastle are set to complete the £32m signing of defender Sven Botman but are ready to move on from their pursuit of Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.

Botman arrived on Tyneside on Monday afternoon to complete his medical, however, a move for Ekitike is all but dead with sources blaming the 'ridiculous' demands of the 20-year-old's agent.

The Holland Under-21 centre-back was always keen on Newcastle despite interest from A.C. Milan and boss Eddie Howe had long since identified him as his top target in that position. It was an opinion shared by the club's scouting team and ownership.

A January approach failed when the clubs were unable to agree a fee but negotiations resumed this month and, despite frustration when Lille raised the asking price to £37m, a compromise has been reached. The deal will include add-ons.

Botman, 22, will be Newcastle's third signing of the summer, following the addition of left-back Matt Targett and goalkeeper Nick Pope.

However, a move for Reims forward Ekitike is all but dead. Sources say the 'ridiculous' demands of the 20-year-old's agent have forced Newcastle to explore other targets, with Paris Saint-Germain also now interested.

A package totalling around £25million was agreed with the French club but, while there was hope of movement earlier this month, we understand Newcastle are ready to move on.

There is interest in Chelsea forward Armando Broja, who spent last season on loan at Southampton. Newcastle are waiting to see what Chelsea's intentions are for the 20-year-old Albania international before deciding on their next move.

They like Sassuolo and Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca but there is a feeling he would prefer to stay in Serie A. Atletico Madrid have also now entered the race for his signature.

Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak is on the club's radar but a fee in excess of £40m is likely to prove prohibitive given FFP limitations.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's situation at Everton is being monitored but he, too, would almost certainly cost too much. There are also doubts among one or two inside St James' Park over the form and fitness of the 25-year-old last season.

In wide areas, Newcastle have watched Leeds duo Raphinha and Jack Harrison. The former would be a dream signing for Howe but, again, the financials involved would likely be beyond their current budget. Newcastle are monitoring the situation amid Arsenal's interest in the Brazilian.