ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle are set to complete the £32m signing of Eddie Howe's top target Sven Botman from Lille... but are ready to move on from their pursuit of £25m striker Hugo Ekitike due to ‘ridiculous’ demands from the 20-year-old’s agent

By Simon Jones
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Newcastle are set to complete the £32m signing of defender Sven Botman but are ready to move on from their pursuit of Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.

Botman arrived on Tyneside on Monday afternoon to complete his medical, however, a move for Ekitike is all but dead with sources blaming the 'ridiculous' demands of the 20-year-old's agent.

The Holland Under-21 centre-back was always keen on Newcastle despite interest from A.C. Milan and boss Eddie Howe had long since identified him as his top target in that position. It was an opinion shared by the club's scouting team and ownership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SiiZq_0gNM6l5o00
Defender Sven Botman arrived at Newcastle on Monday afternoon to undergo a medical

A January approach failed when the clubs were unable to agree a fee but negotiations resumed this month and, despite frustration when Lille raised the asking price to £37m, a compromise has been reached. The deal will include add-ons.

Botman, 22, will be Newcastle's third signing of the summer, following the addition of left-back Matt Targett and goalkeeper Nick Pope.

However, a move for Reims forward Ekitike is all but dead. Sources say the 'ridiculous' demands of the 20-year-old's agent have forced Newcastle to explore other targets, with Paris Saint-Germain also now interested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tO3JJ_0gNM6l5o00
The Magpies have agreed a deal worth £32million including add-ons for the Lille centre-back
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xEAmw_0gNM6l5o00
A move for Reims forward Ekitike is all but dead following the 'ridiculous' demands of his agent

A package totalling around £25million was agreed with the French club but, while there was hope of movement earlier this month, we understand Newcastle are ready to move on.

There is interest in Chelsea forward Armando Broja, who spent last season on loan at Southampton. Newcastle are waiting to see what Chelsea's intentions are for the 20-year-old Albania international before deciding on their next move.

They like Sassuolo and Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca but there is a feeling he would prefer to stay in Serie A. Atletico Madrid have also now entered the race for his signature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqQot_0gNM6l5o00
Botman will be Newcastle's third summer arrival after Nick Pope (pictured) and Matt Targett
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P81K3_0gNM6l5o00
Newcastle are keen on Chelsea's Armando Broja, who spent last term on loan at Southampton

Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak is on the club's radar but a fee in excess of £40m is likely to prove prohibitive given FFP limitations.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's situation at Everton is being monitored but he, too, would almost certainly cost too much. There are also doubts among one or two inside St James' Park over the form and fitness of the 25-year-old last season.

In wide areas, Newcastle have watched Leeds duo Raphinha and Jack Harrison. The former would be a dream signing for Howe but, again, the financials involved would likely be beyond their current budget. Newcastle are monitoring the situation amid Arsenal's interest in the Brazilian.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United agree fee with Premier League club over midfielder

Tuesday is turning out to be quite the busy day for Manchester United. Earlier, it emerged that the club were attempting to hijack Olympique Lyon’s deal to sign Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord. Now, it has been suggested that there is some activity on the midfield front. Erik ten Hag’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku ends his Blues nightmare by re-joining Inter Milan on a season-long loan... six months after he kept the door open to San Siro return in bombshell interview

Romelu Lukaku has completed a sensational return to Inter Milan after a nightmare second spell at Chelsea. The Belgian striker endured a season to forget after re-joining the Blues for £98million last summer as he massively struggled for form on the pitch and also created friction off it with a bombshell interview.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'At Inter he felt like a king. At Chelsea, not so much': Former Blues striker Hernan Crespo backs Romelu Lukaku's decision to re-join Inter and admits he 'hurried' to AC Milan in 2004 because he 'didn't feel comfortable' in England

Hernan Crespo has supported Romelu Lukaku's decision to return to Inter Milan ahead of his imminent £6.9m loan move back to Serie A. The Chelsea striker underwent his medical in Italy on Wednesday, keen to leave last summer's disastrous £98m return to Stamford Bridge in his wake, at least temporarily.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sven Botman
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Alexander Isak
Daily Mail

Former Barcelona boss Quique Setien 'is set to be appointed manager of Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Shabab in his first role for TWO YEARS' since nightmare Nou Camp spell that saw his side hammered 8-2 by Bayern Munich

Former Barcelona manager Quique Setien is reportedly on the brink of ending his two-year absence from the dugout as he is set to become the new head coach of Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab. The 63-year-old spent seven months at the Nou Camp, taking charge of 25 matches and winning 16...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea will hold talks with Raphinha's agent as they press to finalise a deal for the Leeds winger and fend off any late threat from Barcelona after Deco is spotted outside the Nou Camp

Chelsea will hold talks with Raphinha's agent Deco today as they press to finalise the Leeds winger's signing and head off any late threat from Barcelona. The club have offered a five year deal worth around £118,000 a week and agreed a £55m fee plus add-ons with Leeds as they look to secure their first signing of the window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reims#Paris Saint Germain#French
Daily Mail

The last-gasp victory at Brentford promised brighter days ahead for Leeds... but the imminent sales of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha appear to have the Yorkshire club back where they started under Jesse Marsch

When Leeds United star Raphinha climbed into the away end at Brentford following the final match of the Premier League season, it felt as if the flares burning around him were fuelling hope of a brighter day. The team had survived and a fire-sale would be avoided. What has played...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool REJECT Nottingham Forest's offer for Neco Williams as the Reds hold out for £15m after full-back's impressive loan spell at Fulham

Liverpool have turned down Nottingham Forest's opening offer for Neco Williams as they are holding out for the £15million price tag they recently attached to him. The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, and delivered a number of impressive performances to help the Cottagers gain promotion to the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea set to 'make final decision' on defender Levi Colwill with Leicester, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Nottingham Forest all eyeing up a move for the youngster

Four Premier League clubs are interested in signing Chelsea hotshot Levi Colwill, according to reports. The defender, who is a product of Chelsea's academy, spent last season on loan at Huddersfield Town in the Championship as the Terriers narrowly missed out on promotion to the the Premier League. There were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Leaked audio reveals Sergio Ramos asked for help to win the Ballon d'Or in 2020 from Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales for his 'special performances' after helping Real Madrid win LaLiga

Sergio Ramos asked Luis Rubiales, head of the Spanish Football Federation, to help him win the Ballon d'Or in 2020 in an extraordinary leaked audio clip that has surfaced. Ramos, then captain of Real Madrid, was recorded in conversation with Rubiales sometime between July and August 2020, according to Spanish outlet El Confidencial via Mundo Deportivo.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Liverpool's youngest ever goalscorer Ben Woodburn is training with Preston North End in an attempt to get his career back on track after being released by Jurgen Klopp this summer

Former Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn is training with Preston North End in a bid to secure his future after being released by Jurgen Klopp. Woodburn, 22, has agreed to a two-week trial with the Championship club in order to maintain his fitness and try and impress manager Ryan Lowe. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: The FA sanction a full disciplinary hearing into the conduct of England's diversity consultant Edleen John after bullying allegations... with all options on the table after more claims were lodged

The Football Association have sanctioned a full disciplinary hearing into the conduct of the England team's diversity consultant Edleen John amid bullying allegations first revealed by Sportsmail. We can also disclose that at least three more FA employees have made claims against John, the governing body's director of international relations,...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'Thanks for taking me in as one of your own': Wayne Rooney breaks silence after Derby resignation as he urges fans to show the next manager the same 'loyalty' and 'support'

Wayne Rooney has broken his silence after announcing he would be resigning from his post as manager of Derby County last week. Rooney, who resigned last week hours after it was announced that Clowes Developments had been successful in purchasing Pride Park, spent 18 months in charge of the club having initially arrived as a player.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

447K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy