American Power Group To Showcase Their V6000 Class 8 Truck Dual Fuel Technology At The National Star Route Mail Contractors Association's August 2022 National Convention

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been one week since a boat erupted in flames near the I-80 bridge over the Sacramento River, and while multiple agencies work to assess what happens next, it’s shining a light on how to police what’s in the river and along it. The burnt-out boat still bobs on the water under the stretch of freeway connecting West Sacramento and Natomas. State officials say dangerous chemicals onboard have been removed. “That’s the emergency phase of this, and then once we finish that, we will talk with other agencies about removing it, salvaging it,” said Eric Loughlin with the California...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO