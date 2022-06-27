ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

American Power Group To Showcase Their V6000 Class 8 Truck Dual Fuel Technology At The National Star Route Mail Contractors Association's August 2022 National Convention

Cover picture for the articleALGONA, IA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / American Power Group Corporation ('APG') (OTC PINK:APGI) announced they will be showcasing their V6000 Dual Fuel Technology for existing Class 8 diesel-powered trucks to the members attending the National Star Route Mail Contractors Association's ('NSRMCA') 2022 National Convention to be held August...

KCRA.com

First, supply issues, now inflation: Fireworks prices increase in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tuesday was the first day of sales for fireworks in California, and some shoppers have noted a dramatic increase in costs. Tuesday was the first day of fireworks sales for "Safe and Sane" products in California. Those products are legal for purchase in the state. These fireworks usually don't fly or explode.
KCRA.com

California lawmakers OK budget; most taxpayers to get refund

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers on Wednesday approved a nearly $308 billion spending plan that includesmoney to cover abortions for women who can't afford them and the health care costs for low-income adults living in the country illegally while sending cash payments to most taxpayers to help offset record-high gas prices.
FOX40

Sacramento County to require residents to recycle organic waste

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County will soon require residents to use green waste bins to separate their organic materials.  Starting July 1, Sacramento residents can no longer dump organic waste into regular garbage bins in an effort to divert organic materials from entering landfills.  Here’s what to put in your organic carts.  Fruit and […]
FOX40

Where does the money from 4th of July fireworks stands go?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fireworks stands across the Sacramento region and other areas in California began selling “safe and sane” items Tuesday.   Sales for “safe and sane” fireworks end on Fourth of the July in permitted areas in the state, while certain areas of California ban all fireworks due to the threats of wildfires, according […]
sandiegocountynews.com

EDD recovers $1.1 billion in unemployment insurance funds

Sacramento, CA–In another major step toward continuing to investigate fraudsters and recover unemployment insurance funds, the California Employment Development Department (EDD) announced it has recovered $1.1 billion in unemployment insurance funds. The recovered funds were located on approximately 780,000 inactivated benefit cards. Most of the recovered funds will return...
ABC10

Here's why it's become difficult to buy a home in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Army veteran and Stockton native Jack Swanson began the search to buy his first home in his hometown with his girlfriend earlier this year. Hoping to take advantage of his opportunity for a Veterans Affairs loan, Swanson began his initial search in North Stockton – where he was quickly humbled by the opinions.
goldcountrymedia.com

Patterson resigns from Rocklin City Council

Running for State Assembly in a November runoff, six-year Rocklin City Councilman Joe Patterson resigned from the council this week to allow residents to vote on his successor. Two years are left on Patterson's council term. Patterson was first elected to the council in 2016, served as mayor in 2019...
ABC10

Why are so many Bank of America branches closed?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple Bank of America branches are currently temporarily closed across the Greater Sacramento region. According to Colleen Haggerty, the Senior Vice President of Media Relations for Bank of America, they have been temporarily closing various Bank of America branches throughout the pandemic. "We temporarily close some...
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom Marine coming home for first time since Kabul bombing

The Folsom Rodeo is a special event held every year in Folsom. This year it’s going to be even more special. Folsom native and U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Tyler Justin Vargas-Andrews, 24, will be making his first trip home since being wounded Aug. 26, 2021, in a suicide bombing attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The bombing killed 13 U.S. service members and wounded 18 Marines.
CBS Sacramento

Levee Safety A Focus In Aftermath Of Sacramento River Boat Fire near I-80 Bridge

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been one week since a boat erupted in flames near the I-80 bridge over the Sacramento River, and while multiple agencies work to assess what happens next, it’s shining a light on how to police what’s in the river and along it. The burnt-out boat still bobs on the water under the stretch of freeway connecting West Sacramento and Natomas. State officials say dangerous chemicals onboard have been removed. “That’s the emergency phase of this, and then once we finish that, we will talk with other agencies about removing it, salvaging it,” said Eric Loughlin with the California...
KCRA.com

Video: Cal Fire air tanker drops retardant on Rices Fire

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — LiveCopter 3 was overhead as theRices Fire burned in Nevada County on Tuesday and captured images of a giant smoke plume and crews battling the flames. Watch video of a Cal Fire air tanker dropping 1,200 gallons of retardant in the player leading this story.
CBS Sacramento

How Sacramento County Is Bucking The National Trend Of Murder Cases Going Unsolved

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In a collaboration with CBS News, CBS Sacramento is examining why crime is often going without punishment in our country. The national homicide clearance rate is at an all-time low, according to FBI data. Barely half of the murder cases in the United States get solved. In the mid-1960s, more than 90 percent of murders were solved, generally resulting in an arrest. By 1990, the percentage fell into the sixties. And our analysis with CBS News also discovered a difference by race.  The national homicide clearance rate for White victims keeps improving while the rate of solving murders for...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

