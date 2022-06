When it comes to getting away from it all, the sky isn’t the limit—it can be the entire point. Take a balloon, for instance. No, really, step inside a wicker basket and rise above Greenville; you don’t even have to tap your ruby slippers to get out of town. Or perhaps you’d prefer to zip off to a dreamy vacation spot in a private plane. Welcome aboard: chartering an aircraft isn’t just for corporate jet setters anymore.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO