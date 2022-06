OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQX:EVTV; EVTVD), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the 'Company'), announced today that it has delivered three vehicles, two high roof vans and one truck, to TRUCKMAX, the leading seller of commercial trucks in South Florida.

