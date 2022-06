As he is in most GOP contests, former President Donald Trump is a central issue in the Republican primary for Illinois governor. Darren Bailey, a conservative farmer who earned Trump’s support over the weekend and often reads from the Bible in campaign videos, is part of the six-candidate Republican field. His rivals include Richard Irwin, the first black mayor of Aurora, Illinois’ second-largest city, who had $50 million in support of billionaire Ken Griffin but was heavily targeted by Democrats, who saw Bailey as a replacement for incumbent Jay Pritzker. Watch as easy matchups.

2 DAYS AGO