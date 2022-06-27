ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Celebration of Freedom

pearland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the City of Pearland to celebrate the country's birthday at Independence Park on Monday, July 4th from 6 - 10 p.m. The event will feature live music from the variety band, Adrian Michael and the Greenway Band, on the H-E-B Entertainment Stage and a spectacular fireworks display. Did...

www.pearland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pearland.com

Adrian Michael and the Greenway Band, Houston s Premier Party

Adrian Michael and the Greenway Band, Houston’s Premier Party Band. Y’all better be ready to party because this year’s Celebration of Freedom will be coming to life with Adrian Michael and The Greenway Band, Houston’s Premier Party Band, bringing a variety of music to the H-E-B Entertainment Stage!
HOUSTON, TX
pearland.com

Thank you Best Friends Animal Society!

The City of Pearland are the lucky recipients of a $2,000 grant from Best Friends Animal Society to go towards their rescue/transport efforts. As you may know, they often work with some amazing rescue partners to transport animals up north where they don't have as much of a pet overpopulation issue and these animals can find loving homes. This grant is covering the cost of the requirements it takes to send these babies up north like health certifications, vaccinations, sterilizations, fuel, transport fees, etc. They are so incredibly grateful for their generosity so please join them in thanking Best Friends for their support and everything they do for homeless pets across the country.
PEARLAND, TX
pearland.com

K9 Connection

K9 Deputies Biko and Drift put on quite a show for their friends at Kingsland Baptist's Special Needs Ministry this week. The two K9's joined their handlers, Sgt. Brandon McILwain and Cpl. Brian Eyring, to put on a brief demonstration of their skills and how they're used in tracking and subduing fleeing suspects. Afterward, the young men and women got to meet the deputies and their K9s, who love doing their jobs keeping their officers safe. #constabletedheap #yourconstable.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy