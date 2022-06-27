Celebration of Freedom

The City of Pearland are the lucky recipients of a $2,000 grant from Best Friends Animal Society to go towards their rescue/transport efforts. As you may know, they often work with some amazing rescue partners to transport animals up north where they don't have as much of a pet overpopulation issue and these animals can find loving homes. This grant is covering the cost of the requirements it takes to send these babies up north like health certifications, vaccinations, sterilizations, fuel, transport fees, etc. They are so incredibly grateful for their generosity so please join them in thanking Best Friends for their support and everything they do for homeless pets across the country.

PEARLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO