ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Where to Watch 4th of July Fireworks in CT

By Jonathan Kopeliovich
NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may be hard to believe, but the 4th of July is next week. If you're looking for somewhere to watch fireworks this year, we've got you covered. Here's a list of 2022 July 4th fireworks displays around Connecticut. Fireworks Shows in Connecticut. June 29. Stafford: The annual Summerfest...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

Related
ctbites.com

40+ Places in Connecticut for Lobster, Clambakes, + Seafood Shacks (2022 Guide)

One fish, two fish, red fish…lobster. And seafood in all its forms. Oh yeah, baby! Get the bibs, the frosty beers and get crackin’, shuckin’ and lovin’. Nothing signals the start of summer quite like eating by the water while the sunshine sparkles on the waves. Picture, if you will, your teeth sinking into a lobster roll dripping with drawn butter, or wistfully dragging fresh steamers through (more) butter or popping hot-out-the-fryer clam strips and fritters into your mouth. Whether dining on land or by sea, seafood rules the roost this season. These simple summer pleasures make time stand still for a few blissful moments. Summer is here, and food is easy.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Over 130 Connecticut Museums Offering Free Admission For Kids

What you see above is a photo of me as I recently took in the amazing Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford. Standing in front of a Salvador Dali, a Picasso, or a van Gogh thrills me, and I think it's important to pass that wonder and respect for our animals, artists, and their beautiful works of art along to our children. The State of Connecticut agrees with me, and they've done something about it.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Votes are in: This is Connecticut’s most underrated pizza

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pepe’s. Sally’s. Modern. These spots are inevitably thrown into the discussion when talking about the best pies in the state. However, in the crevices of (arguably) the pizza capital of the country — whether outside New Haven or in — lie overlooked and underrated pizzerias that are certainly worth the trip.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrington, CT
City
Bristol, CT
City
Enfield, CT
City
Trumbull, CT
City
Meriden, CT
City
Newington, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Griswold, CT
City
Middlebury, CT
City
Simsbury, CT
City
Lebanon, CT
City
Middletown, CT
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Ridgefield, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
City
Wilton, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s Youngest City – Who Knew?

… that the city of West Haven, incorporated in 1961, is Connecticut’s youngest city but one of the state’s oldest settlements. Settled in 1648, West Farms (now West Haven) was a part of the original New Haven Colony. In 1719, it became the separate parish of West Haven, and in 1822, after several failed attempts at incorporation, it joined with neighboring North Milford to become the town of Orange. In 1921, West Haven split from Orange to become a separate town, and was finally incorporated in 1961 as a city, making it the last city incorporated in the state. West Haven is perhaps best known as the home of Savin Rock Amusement Park, a popular late nineteenth century seaside resort that ran along the west side of New Haven Harbor and over the years evolved into a general amusement park. Savin Rock Amusement Park closed in the 1960s but remains a cultural icon in Connecticut memory.
WEST HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

A look at the culture of gay bars and LGBTQ nightlife in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you start at Enigma, just off the corner of Central Avenue and 11th Street in Florida’s St. Petersburg — with its spotlights casting a two-story rainbow on a Spanish-style stucco façade — and head west about a half-a-mile, you’ll hit Cocktail. Then it’s Mixer’s at Old Key West a block further. The Garage, Punky’s and Lucky Star Lounge follow in near rapid succession. Head a few Blocks up and there’s Our Bar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Lamont Announces Return of Program Allowing Children To Receive Free Admission at Connecticut Museums During the Summer Months

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the popular state program Connecticut Summer at the Museum is returning for the 2022 summer season, enabling Connecticut children to receive free admission at more than 130 museums across the state during the summer months. The governor established the program in 2021 in response...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Connecticut River#East Rock Park#Demolition Derby#Ct#Loveland Hill Band#Stratford#Ansonia#Derby Shelton#Shelton Veteran
NBC Connecticut

WATCH: Shark Spotted by State Police Helicopter Off Cape Cod

It's shark season on Cape Cod, and even the Massachusetts State Police are getting in on the action. A police helicopter went out on shark patrol this week, bringing along New England Aquarium scientist John Chisholm, and they spotted a shark about 50 yards from Provincetown's Race Point Beach, officials said.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Eyewitness News

New heating oil laws kick in July 1st in Conn.

Conn. (WFSB) - As of July 1, the rules for heating oil are changing in Connecticut. A new law requires biodiesel to be mixed in with heating oil. As of July 1, only a small portion of biodiesel must be added to home heating oil, but by 2035 it will have to be 50-50.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

16 Charged In Takedown Of CT Fentanyl, Heroin Distribution Ring

Sixteen people are facing various charges stemming from the gang-related distribution of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine in Connecticut and other areas in the region. A federal grand jury returned the 27-count indictment charging the defendants on Wednesday, June 8, according to an announcement from Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut, on Tuesday, June 28.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A conversation with Dr. Bill Petit

(WTNH) — This summer marks 15 years since a horrific crime that changed Connecticut forever. The murders of Jennifer-Hawke Petit and her daughters Hailey and Michaela in the Cheshire home invasion shocked the state and the nation. Out of unimaginable grief grew a foundation in their memory, the Petit...
CHESHIRE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy