ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Winnebago Industries completes 1000+ mile road trip with new electric RV

mystar106.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOREST CITY — Winnebago Industries earlier this month completed a more than 1300-mile journey with their new all-electric zero emission motorhome, the first known trip over 1000 miles by an all-electric RV. The “e-RV” was introduced back in January at the Florida RV...

www.mystar106.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Company buys new location for Hampton expansion

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa – Centro, Inc. says it has bought a 30,000 square foot building in Hampton. The location will house two rotational molding machines and employ 30 new workers. Centro says it will begin hiring immediately for all three shifts with wages ranging from $19.50-$22.70 per hour depending on shift and position. Employees will have the opportunity to train and work at other Centro locations while the building upgrades and machine installations are completed.
HAMPTON, IA
KEYC

Closed lanes on I-90 to temporarily reopen

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The eastbound and westbound lanes on I-90 between Sherburn and Fairmont that were closed for construction are reopening temporarily. Construction on I-90 between Sherburn and Fairmont began on May 9. Since then, traffic has been reduced to a single lane in the eastbound lanes with westbound lanes also being closed off during construction.
FAIRMONT, MN
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Chicken Facility Ignores DNR Putting Local Rivers At Risk

After not complying with the Iowa DNR, an egg-laying facility in Iowa Falls is in some hot water after getting caught with an illegal manure system. Back in 2021, a facility worker for Opal Foods reached out to the DNR asking if they could add water to their bird’s litter to turn it into liquid manure that could be injected into fields. The worker was told that before they can do that, they need to submit to the DNR a manure management plan.
IOWA FALLS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winnebago Industries#Electric Vehicles#Road Trip#Rv#The Florida Rv Super Show#Advanced Technology Group#Grand Design#Chris Craft
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

27 35th St SE Mason City

Large picture window in the living room allows for all the natural light. Two bedrooms with closets and a bathroom are right around the corner. Newer double hung white vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen overlooks the fenced rear yard and patio; ample room for a smaller table against the wall in the kitchen area. Great space for entertaining, toys, food, fun and sun! Recently remodeled mudroom/utility/laundry room just off the garage and back door with endless possibilities however you desire. Whether you need more pantry space, a laundry room with counter space or a full on drop zone from coming in outside for coats and shoes - this space can become anything you wish. Attached garage and two separate driveways for overflow parking. Don't let this one slip away, this is the perfect home for YOU! Subject to seller finding home of their choice.
MASON CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Humboldt Man Ejected From Motorcycle in Spencer Crash

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Humboldt man was hurt after being ejected from his motorcycle Monday evening on the south side of Spencer. A crash report from the Spencer Police Department says 57-year-old Kip Ireland was westbound in the 200 block of 11th Street Southeast around 7:45 when he apparently hit a bump in the road causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle hitting his head an briefly losing consciousness.
SPENCER, IA
KIMT

SE Minnesota collision injures North Iowa woman

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – A Mitchell County woman is hurt in a collision in southeast Minnesota. It happened around 11:17 am Tuesday on Highway 42 in Wabasha County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Virginia Margaret Thompson, 66 of Osage, IA, was northbound and Gary Lee Suess, 53 of Mazeppa, was southbound when they crashed at mile marker 8 in Elgin Township.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Saturday Morning Storms: Rainfall Totals

While we did not technically get placed under any flash flood warnings locally, there were still plenty of communities in northern Iowa that got a ton of rain in a few hours. This was due to both the actual cells having heavy rainfall as well as the slow-moving nature of the cells (only about 15-20 MPH). There was a top and bottom line of storms, and the bottom one almost "planted" itself over northern Iowa. So far, the highest rainfall totals comes from Rockford, IA with exactly 3". However, a communitiy in Worth county could potentially overtake that total as it is estimated that communities in Worth County saw more rain than any other county locally.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
mystar106.com

New Brochures Available for Sculpture Walk

MASON CITY—New brochures depicting all 80 sculptures in the River City Sculptures on Parade tour for the 2022-23 exhibit are now available. The brochures are stocked at the following distribution sites:. Visit Mason City. North Iowa Regional Commerce Center. Central Park Information Kiosk. City Hall lobby. Charles H. MacNider...
MASON CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Osage woman injured in Wabasha County crash

(ABC 6 News) - An Osage woman was injured after a two-vehicle collision in Wabasha County Tuesday. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. on Highway 42 at milepost 8 in Elgin township. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Virginia Thompson, 66 of Osage, Iowa, was headed north when she collided...
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
algonaradio.com

Kossuth County May Have First Case of Emerald Ash Borer

–The Emerald Ash Borer, which was first discovered in Iowa around 2010, has possibly been found in Kossuth County for the first time. Durran Watts is a tree care specialist with Grassmasters in Algona, and he tells KLGA News they believe what they found at a site west of Algona, is the invasive insect.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Mason City woman hospitalized following motorcycle crash

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 37-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Alisha Heinzerling, of Mason City, was involved in the single-vehicle accident at 5:30 p.m. at 305th St. and Raven Ave. northeast of Mason City. Heinzerling was taken...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Northwood woman charged with lying to get thousands of dollars in state aid

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Worth County woman is accused of cheating the State of Iowa out of housing and food assistance. Jennifer Hope Mikesell, 45 of Northwood, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and first-degree fraudulent practice. She’s accused of lying to the Iowa Department of Human Services to receive $10,067 in aid.
NORTHWOOD, IA
KIMT

Clear Lake police say missing 79-year-old man has been found

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The Clear Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 79-year-old man. Police said Roger Wilcke left his residence Sunday and has not returned home. He is described as 6-foot, 150 pounds with gray hair. "He was last seen wearing light...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
mystar106.com

Mason City Police Department still exploring leads in Huisentruit disappearance

MASON CITY — The Mason City Police Department says they continue to explore every lead in the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit. Monday was the 27th anniversary of the former KIMT-TV morning anchorwoman’s disappearance. She was believed to have been abducted from the parking lot of her apartment complex early on the morning of June 27th 1995. Her body has never been found and the case remains unsolved.
MASON CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy