Economy

Tech companies face tough decisions after Roe v. Wade overturn

By Ina Fried
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago

In offering to pay for workers who need to travel out of state to get an abortion, tech companies are only tackling the first of many challenges they will have to navigate in a post-Roe world. Why it matters: Tech companies have plenty of money to cover the costs...

AOL Corp

Cheryl Burke Recalls Her Abortion at 18 in Response to Overturn of Roe v. Wade

Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke opened up about having an abortion following the Supreme Court's reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday. "I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old," Burke said in a TikTok. "If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#The Supreme Court
Bri H

Roe v. Wade Has Been Overturned

Vote to overturn Roe v. WadeKHOU. Roe v. Wade was settled law in 1973 and now, the constitutional rights of women have been set back 50 years. The Supreme Court, in a landmark decision on June 24, overturned the Roe V. Wade law, now making it illegal for women to obtain abortions in 19 states. According to AP, “Both sides predicted the fight over abortion would continue, in state capitals, in Washington and at the ballot box. Justice Clarence Thomas, part of Friday’s majority, urged colleagues to overturn other high court rulings protecting same-sex marriage, gay sex and the use of contraceptives.” This could mean that other settled laws which have protected the rights of many Americans, and their Constitutional liberties, could be at risk.
CNBC

Tech leaders react to Roe v. Wade reversal

Noteworthy tech executives spoke out publicly against Friday's Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, which established the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. in 1973. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and departing Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg were among noteworthy tech executives speaking out publicly on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kansas Reflector

End of Roe v. Wade ushers in a new Dark Age for Kansas and our country

Welcome to the new Dark Age. With the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the 49-year-old precedent of Roe v. Wade, Americans and Kansans can no longer depend on our government safeguarding our individual and inalienable rights. We can no longer depend on a commonly agreed upon public policy that respects the rights of women, people of […] The post End of Roe v. Wade ushers in a new Dark Age for Kansas and our country appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Axios

What Americans are searching after Roe v. Wade reversal

Google search data shows Americans — particularly those in states most impacted by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade —are scrambling to figure out where they can still get abortions and what the law means for future access. Why it matters: Americans are trying to...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Biden administration unveils "action plan" in response to "despicable" SCOTUS abortion decision

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra unveiled an "action plan" Tuesday in response to the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The big picture: Becerra said his department will "take steps to increase access" to FDA-approved abortion pills, as red states continue to impose restrictions on them. Experts expect that the next legal battle surrounding abortion will focus on the medication.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Israel eases abortion rules after Roe v. Wade ruling

Israel eased the country's regulations on abortion access Monday in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Associated Press reports. The big picture: The Supreme Court ruling Friday elicited a global response with some leaders and countries looking into their own laws and requirements to see if changes need to be made.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Axios

The future of privacy rights in a post-Roe world

Privacy experts fear the Supreme Court's decision to overturn federal abortion rights will erode other key protections and expose daily life online to criminal investigations. Why it matters: The federal right to an abortion provided by Roe v. Wade had its foundation in the conception of a personal right to privacy, broadly believed to cover everything from contraception use to same-sex marriage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Democrats bet on Roe's ballot power

Democrats are grabbing the Roe reversal as a lifeline ahead of November's midterms. Republicans want to keep talking about inflation. Why it matters: This is an unusual case where the losing side wants to talk all about it. The winning side wants the spotlight elsewhere. Axios got a first look...
BUSINESS
Axios

Abortion providers sue Ohio to challenge six-week ban

Abortion providers in Ohio filed a lawsuit Wednesday to challenge the state's six-week ban, which took effect shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Driving the news: Ohio's six-week ban had been blocked since 2019, but it became active after a federal judge granted state officials' request to vacate a preliminary injunction following the high court's decision.
OHIO STATE
Axios

SCOTUS rules Oklahoma can prosecute non-Natives on tribal lands

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that states can prosecute non-Natives who commit crimes against Native Americans within indigenous reservations. Why it matters: The opinion has the potential of redoing the court system not just in Oklahoma but in all 50 states, and highlights the precarious nature of Indigenous sovereignty in the U.S.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Axios

Axios

ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

