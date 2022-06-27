ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

UPDATE: Jack White Sells Out First Show EVER in Flint

By Meatball
 3 days ago
ORIGINAL STORY - Jack White had done Detroit, and Michigan well with his career, so it stems to think he's hit every major city for a performance... but you'd be wrong. Jack has yet to play a show in Flint, but that will change this year. Jack White announced...

k1025.com

1051thebounce.com

Michigan Burger Crowned the Newest Favorite

Summer is most definitely here, and with July Fourth coming up, chances are you going to see, and munch on, some burgers in the next few weeks. I mean, burgers are really a year-round food, but cooking up burgers on the grill makes for a great summer thing to do. This is even coming from a vegetarian, because I have to say that veggie burgers have gotten a lot better over the years. They’re always a favorite for me during the summer months.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Doobie Brother recalls Pine Knob memories of sun, softball, seafood

Pine Knob wouldn't be Pine Knob without the Doobie Brothers. The Northern California rockers made their Pine Knob debut in 1974 and have been a steady, reliable presence at the venue ever since. Monday's Independence Day blowout at the Knob is part of the group's 50th anniversary tour — its first with lead singer Michael McDonald in 25 years — which neatly coincides with Pine Knob's own 50th anniversary season.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

A familiar face is coming back to Local 4

Meteorologist Kim Adams will be returning to Local 4 soon, so you’ll be able to get your local forecast from a familiar voice. Adams appeared on “Live In the D” with hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare to discuss her return to the station. The Local 4...
DETROIT, MI
Spinal Column

Milford native wins Miss Michigan 2022

Milford native, Melissa Beyrand, is blazing the trail for women in the sciences and is now doing it with a little more ‘royalty.’. The 2021 Miss Michigan successor, Vivian Zhong, placed the sparkling crown on a new beauty and brain this past June 18. Beyrand, the current reigning Miss...
MILFORD, MI
Banana 101.5

Have You Seen This Creepy Billboard In Fenton?

A bizarre billboard posted along US-23 near Center Road in Fenton has people talking. The billboard in question features what appears to be owl eyes or ape eyes. (guessing) with eyes staring at southbound traffic. It turns out, there was also an alien featured previously on the same billboard and location.
FENTON, MI
CBS Detroit

3 Suspects Wanted After $5K In Damage To Granite Tables At Shinola Hotel Restaurant

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking three suspects for the destruction of property at Detroit’s Shinola Hotel. Police say three suspects knocked over nine granite tables, causing about $5,000 worth of damage. | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident happened on June 28, at about 6:10 a.m., outside the San Morello restaurant at the Shinola Hotel located in the 1400 block of Woodward. Police say three suspects knocked over nine granite tables, causing about $5,000 worth of damage. If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Inside the last Sign of the Beefcarver restaurant in Royal Oak

If you’ve cruised Woodward or driven down M-1 any time in the past 65 years, you’ve likely seen the sign, the Sign of the Beefcarver. Maybe it’s just been there all your life and you never thought twice. Perhaps you went a few times with your family years ago and you wonder if it’s still the same. You could be one of the loyal customers who are keeping the last remaining location going. Surely, though, you've noticed it.
ROYAL OAK, MI
K102.5

Review: ‘Unrivaled’ is Just That; An Emotional Look At Two Titans

Let's start with - ESPN sure does know how to do a sports documentary. I lived in Michigan in 1996 and 1997, and the director captured what was going on at the time. The Detroit Red Wings had been down for a long time, but were slowly climbing back to respectability under the ownership of the Ilitch family. "Unrivaled" is like looking at a time capsule from that era.
DETROIT, MI
