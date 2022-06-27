ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissie Swan and Karl Stefanovic eyed for joint gig as television's new 'power couple' after executives noticed their 'chemistry' during sensational Logies roast

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Chrissie Swan and Karl Stefanovic could be television's hot new team.

The pair are being eyed for a joint role as a new TV 'power couple' after executives noticed their 'chemistry' while Chrissie roasted Karl on stage at the Logies.

'While they've been friends for a long time, they surprised people at how much they lit up the screen together,' an alleged source told Woman's Day.

Chrissie Swan and Karl Stefanovic could be television's hot new team. Pictured together on stage at the Logies 

'It had a lot of people excited,' they added, with the pair's 'obvious on-screen chemistry' noted by bigwigs.

Woman's Day also claims that Nine see former Big Brother star Chrissie as 'the one that got away' and hope to lure her to the network.

Chrissie got one of the biggest laughs of the 2022 Logie Awards for her roast of co-presenter Karl.

The pair are being eyed for a joint role after executives noticed their 'chemistry' while Chrissie roasted Karl on stage at the Logies. 'While they've been friends for a long time, they surprised people at how much they lit up the screen together,' an alleged source told Woman's Day

The Project star, 48, called out the Today show co-host, 47, for not bothering to show up for show rehearsals.

She made the quip while the pair presented the Logie for Most Popular Lifestyle Program.

'I came to rehearsal so I get to do the announcement,' Chrissie told Karl, which earned a big laugh from the audience.

'It had a lot of people excited' they added, with the pair's 'obvious on-screen chemistry' noted by bigwigs 

Karl jokingly explained his absence, 'I was in [Gold Coast nightclub] Cocktails and Dreams, living my best life.'

After announcing Travel Guides as the winner of the category, Chrissie apologised to a sheepish Karl with a kiss on the cheek.

Karl is currently hosting breakfast program Today, which has lately dived in the ratings.

Chrissie got one of the biggest laughs of the 2022 Logie Awards for her roast of co-presenter Karl. The Project star, 48, called out the Today show co-host, 47, for not bothering to show up for show rehearsals

