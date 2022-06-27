Steve Kerr Explains Why The Chicago Bulls Dynasty Was A Defensive Powerhouse: "Rodman Guarded Shaq In The East Finals When Shaq Was With Orlando And Held Up. He Held Up Pretty Well."
The Chicago Bulls dynasty, featuring the likes of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and many great bench players, is arguably the best team that fans have ever seen assembled in the NBA. What's more, is the fact that they lived up to the expectations by completing a three-peat right after...www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0