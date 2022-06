The Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche will continue the celebration with a championship parade on Thursday, June 30th. The pre-parade rally starts at Civic Center Park at 9:00 a.m. There will be live music, highlight reels of the season, a live video feed of the parade. The parade itself will start at 10:00 a.m. at Union Station. Fans are welcome to line 17th Street from Union Station to Broadway, then south to Civic Center Park. There will be two designated parade seating areas for individuals with mobility impairments. The first lot will be on the northwest...

