Liverpool join transfer race for Porto ace Otavio after Leeds’ £26m bid is rejected as Arsenal close in on Raphinha

By Emillia Hawkins
 2 days ago

LIVERPOOL are set to join Leeds in the race to sign Otavio from Porto, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp and his staff are currently on the hunt for a new attacker to replace Sadio Mane, who left Anfield last week to join Bayern Munich on a permanent deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUdc9_0gNLYahp00
Both Liverpool and Leeds are attempting to sign Otavio Credit: Getty

The Reds have already signed 22-year-old Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a club-record fee of £85million this summer, but now they have their sights set on another Primeira Liga player.

According to The Mirror, Porto expect Liverpool to firm up their interest in Otavio this week with a bid of around £34m.

The Portuguese winger has a release clause of £51m in his contract, although it is understood the Dragons will listen to offers starting from £38m.

While Klopp's side have expressed a clear interest, they face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Leeds.

Porto have already rejected a £26m bid from the Whites for Otavio, but another offer is expected to be made this week.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is in the process of searching for a replacement for Raphinha, who is expected to leave Elland Road this summer.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal over the past few weeks.

Mikel Arteta is eager to bring him to the Emirates, but his side have already had one bid rejected.

However, they are set to submit another offer this week with talks over a deal said to be at an advanced stage.

Leeds are also looking to sign PSV's Cody Gakpo as a potential replacement for Raphinha.

The Dutch winger is expected to cost a smaller fee of £26m.

#Liverpool#Porto#Bayern Munich#Reds#Primeira Liga#Portuguese#Dragons#Brazilian#Arsenal
