Lake County, CA

12-Acre Vegetation Fire Stopped in Lake County

 3 days ago

NBC Bay Area

Highway 29 in Napa County Reopens Following Hazardous Materials Incident

A portion of Highway 29 in St. Helena was shut down Thursday while emergency crews responded to a hazardous materials incident. The highway closure was from Stice Lane to Whitehall Lane, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office. In addition, there was a closure on northbound Highway 29 to Rutherford Crossing/Highway 128.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Cloverdale Only Place in Sonoma County to Buy and Use Legal Fireworks

Fireworks fans are heading to Cloverdale. It’s the only city where the sale and use of fireworks is allowed in Sonoma County. The Lions Club is running a safe and sane fireworks stand there ahead of the Fourth of July. Lakeport in Lake County will also allow the sale and use of fireworks between tomorrow and the Fourth. In unincorporated Sonoma County, all fireworks are banned, even sparklers.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino Land Trust Acquires Nearly 6,000 Acres of Land Surrounding Lake Pillsbury and the Eel River

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Land Trust. This month, thanks to our supporters, the Mendocino Land Trust completed its LARGEST conservation easement to date! 5,620 acres in the Eel River watershed, including the land around Lake Pillsbury, will now be forever protected from further development and habitat degradation. With the addition of these lands, the total acreage MLT has helped protect since 1976 is nearly 25,000 acres.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATE: All Rescued]Twelve People are Stuck Due to Rising Tides on Howard Creek Beach—Water Rescue Underway

Scanner traffic at 12:04 p.m. requested rescue personnel from Mendocino Coast fire agencies respond to Howard Creek Beach to conduct a water rescue. Initial reports indicate that a person is trapped along the beach due to high tide. Rescuers are discussing what equipment would be most appropriate to conduct the rescue operation.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Teenage Boy Drowns in Lake Berryessa

A 16-year-old boy is dead following an apparent drowning in Lake Berryessa. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office says the teen drowned at about one o’clock Monday afternoon. The teen, who did not know how to swim, was with a friend when he fell off an inflatable device near Oak Shores Day Use Area. A search and rescue robot found his body 21-feet underwater on Tuesday afternoon.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Hillside Fire in Lake County Now Threatening Critical Infrastructure

Firefighters are concerned that critical infrastructure at the heel of the fire is threatened. If damaged, this could cause widespread communications issues in the county. Power lines are reported to be down in the area and firefighters responding to fight the flames are being asked to acknowledge a life safety hazard.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Victim of Roblar Fire Still Not Identified

The man who died during a 63-acre vegetation fire west of Cotati earlier this week still hasn’t been identified. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are having difficulty due to the man’s physical condition. The fire, called the Roblar Fire, started in a remote area on Monday afternoon. The man was found dead inside a skid steer construction vehicle. How and where the fire started have yet to be determined.
COTATI, CA
mendofever.com

Hopland Home in the Midst of Major Renovations Significantly Damaged in Last Night’s Fire

Last night’s structure fire in Hopland has left a home in the midst of being restored by its new owner with major damage. Hopland Fire Chief Mitch Franklin told us dispatch learned of the incident after a neighbor reported the structure was on fire. Hopland Fire and CAL FIRE were dispatched arriving around 11:40 p.m. Upon arrival, approximately one-third of the home was actively consumed with flames.
HOPLAND, CA
ksro.com

Results of Investigation Into Sheriff Essick’s Bullying Case Can Be Made Public

The findings of an investigation into whether Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick bullied Supervisor Lynda Hopkins can be released to the public. On Wednesday, a state appellate court ordered the release of the taxpayer-funded investigation. Essick is still allowed to appeal the ruling to the California Supreme Court. The outgoing sheriff is accused of bullying and threatening Hopkins during a heated argument on the phone in August of 2020. It happened as the Walbridge Fire burned in Hopkins’ district, forcing thousands of people to evacuate. If there’s no appeal the investigation documents can go public in less than 30 days.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Healdsburg Logging Site Faces Large Daily Fines

The owner of a logging site near Healdsburg is now facing fines of up to ten-thousand-dollars per day. North Coast water quality officials have ordered Ken Bareilles to clean up his 106-acre logging site in the Felta Creek Watershed. If he doesn’t stabilize hills, roads, and trails, officials fear rain will wash sediment into Felta Creek, which is home to endangered and threatened species of salmon and trout. Bareilles, who has already been served with several environmental violations during the past year, is required to restore and monitor the area disrupted by his logging operation. He could be fined for every day he refuses to follow the orders. The new order is expected to be finalized on July 23rd.
HEALDSBURG, CA
ksro.com

Chain Sparks from Vehicle or Trailer Believed to Have Caused Redwood Fire

Fire officials believe they’ve figured out the cause of Monday’s 135-acre wildfire on the Sonoma-Marin County line. They think the culprit was a chain scraping across the road on the northbound side of Highway 101. It shot out sparks, causing a series of roadside fires along the way. The chain was likely hanging from a vehicle or trailer. No buildings were damaged, and no one was hurt by the fire.
SONOMA, CA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Nationwide Report

36-year-old man killed, woman injured after a head-on crash in Mendocino County (Mendocino County, CA)

36-year-old man killed, woman injured after a head-on crash in Mendocino County (Mendocino County, CA)Nationwide Report. On Monday evening, a 36-year-old man, from Burbank, lost his life while a woman suffered serious injuries following a head-on collision in Mendocino County. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at around 6:26 p.m. on Highway 101 in the Redwood Valley area north of Ukiah, just south of the West Road exit [...]
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

4.2 earthquake strikes Lake County

(KRON) – A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck two kilometers northwest of Cobb, California early Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake struck at 4:57 a.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
COBB, CA
worldnationnews.com

Man found dead in Northern California trash has been identified

A garbage crew made a gruesome search early Tuesday at a Yolo County waste disposal site — their load collected from Dixon included a dead body. Police say the death was accidental and the Yolo County Coroner’s Office shared that sentiment. The victim, identified Wednesday as 28-year-old Miguel...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Affordable Housing Construction Prices Up in Sonoma County

The cost of building affordable housing in Sonoma County is getting less and less affordable. Building a single affordable apartment unit can now cost a record of more than $700-thousand. Efren Carrillo is the vice president of residential development for Burbank Housing, the largest affordable housing developer in Sonoma County. He tells the Press Democrat costs are rising because land and construction materials are getting pricier. Carillo expects cost-per-unit figures to rise even more.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Fire Near Sonoma-Marin County Line Contained

Crews have fully contained a wildfire that burned 135-acres of land on the Sonoma-Marin County line. It started as three separate spot fires at about 4:30 Monday afternoon, then grew into one fire. Flames were burning along northbound Highway 101, causing lane closures, traffic issues, and an hour-long stoppage of SMART Train service. The fire was out by eight o’clock last night. No evacuation orders were issued, and the cause is not known.
SONOMA, CA
kymkemp.com

Sheriff Kendall Thanks Narcan Program for Aiding in Saving 14 People in Mendocino

Press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. On 06-23-2022 at approximately 7:00 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to reports of a possible adult male overdosed in the 600 block of Pinoleville Drive in Ukiah, California.Emergency Medical Personnel requested law enforcement respond first to secure the scene as it was reported to them that the male may be violent.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

One Man Dead, One Woman Injured in Highway 101 Crash in Mendocino County

A Southern California man has died in a head-on crash that also injured a woman on Highway 101 in Mendocino County. On Monday evening, CHP say a 36-year-old Burbank man drove his Toyota Prius over the highway’s center median into oncoming traffic in the Redwood Valley area. He collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the opposite lane resulting in his death. The female driver of the Jeep suffered major injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Her passenger was uninjured. CHP are still determining what caused the crash and whether or not the Burbank man was intoxicated.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

