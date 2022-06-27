12-Acre Vegetation Fire Stopped in Lake County

The owner of a logging site near Healdsburg is now facing fines of up to ten-thousand-dollars per day. North Coast water quality officials have ordered Ken Bareilles to clean up his 106-acre logging site in the Felta Creek Watershed. If he doesn’t stabilize hills, roads, and trails, officials fear rain will wash sediment into Felta Creek, which is home to endangered and threatened species of salmon and trout. Bareilles, who has already been served with several environmental violations during the past year, is required to restore and monitor the area disrupted by his logging operation. He could be fined for every day he refuses to follow the orders. The new order is expected to be finalized on July 23rd.

HEALDSBURG, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO