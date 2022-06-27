ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Amber Alert issued for Idaho children believed to be taken by babysitter

By JOSH ELLIS
KSLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAMPA, Idaho — Nampa police have issued an Amber Alert for two children they say were abducted by their babysitter who may be using drugs. The victims were identified as Malik and Sapphira Holmberg. They were last seen Monday morning...

ksltv.com

