New Orleans, LA

Help for New Orleans’ Hurricane Season with Culture Aid NOLA

By Izzy Wollfarth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing a New Orleans resident, you are probably always preparing for the upcoming hurricane season. Whether it is buying new shutters, purchasing generators, or stocking up on supplies there is no shortage of preparation. Sometimes though, with New Orleans' unpredictable and fierce weather, you might not always be as prepared as...

Legendary New Orleans Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening in Venice

Willie Mae Seaton coming to Venice by end of summer. Venerable New Orleans icon Willie Mae Seaton is coming to Los Angeles with what is considered by some to be the best-fried chicken in the United States as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Their hospitality group will open a full restaurant in Venice at 324 Lincoln Boulevard this summer and they plan to expand into the West Coast long-term. Willie Mae’s Scotch House is a huge part of the culinary scene and history of Louisiana and New Orleans specifically. Seaton’s group has previously tested the waters in Los Angeles by partnering with the founders of HiHo Cheeseburger Jerry Greenberg, also of Sugarfish, and Lowel Sharron to make a fried chicken sandwich here in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shopping Fresh and Local This Summer at New Orleans’ Best Farmers Markets

Summer is a season of sunny days that give way to some of the freshest, sweetest, and healthiest harvests year-round. With juicy fruits and crunchy, fresh vegetables ripe for the picking, the summer season is a wonderful time to shop fresh and local produce, and in New Orleans, fun and locally engaged farmers markets are a great way to gather delicious, quality ingredients, while giving back to fellow community members. While you may not have thought about it much, there are many key benefits and reasons for shopping local products. First off, locally sourced food simply tastes better, fresher, and is healthier for you than what's on the shelves of today's grocery stores, and along with that, buying local, fresh produce helps your own community and ensures a cleaner environment and a more sustainable future. If you're in the market for shopping fresh, local produce of the abundant summer season, then you may need to check out Where Y'at's top picks for New Orleans farmer's markets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Evacuating New Orleans: New plans account for rapidly intensifying storms, but are they enough?

Early in the evening of Friday, August 27th, 2021, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell stood at a City Hall lectern and delivered an update on the approach of Hurricane Ida. The situation had grown more serious since Cantrell last addressed the public, six hours before. Then, Ida had been a tropical storm. But it picked up speed over the course of the day, and by 4 p.m., the National Hurricane Center predicted Ida would become an “extremely dangerous major hurricane” by the time it approached the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Watching the tropics and local rain chances

NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday - hot and humid with a chance of scattered storms. Thursday seems to have the highest likelihood of rain and storms (70%). Highs will likely stay in the 80s due to the cloud cover and rain. Then, Friday and through...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Best Secret Spot Uptown

I live Uptown and have passed the Park View Guest House hundreds, if not thousands of times, though I have never been in. The stately building at the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Walnut Street overlooking Audubon Park was erected in 1884 as an exclusive guest house to serve those visiting New Orleans’ newly subdivided plantation lands to the west of the French Quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Big Easy Artist Simon of New Orleans Paints the Town

New Orleans Artist Simon's Passion for the City is Palette-able. Born in the seaside resort town of Cannes, France in 1951, Simon Hardeveld—widely known throughout New Orleans simply as Simon—has literally made his eye-catching mark on New Orleans. Oui Speak French. Beginning a career as a chef in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Latoya Cantrell
6 Things To Do in New Orleans for July 4th Weekend

This weekend, celebrate with more than just fireworks and hotdogs, and instead combine a little of New Orleans cuisine into your day with this great event. NO/AIDS Dine Out for Life is an event aimed at providing care and hope for thousands of families, men, and women who are affected by HIV and other parts of the community that need support.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gulf Disturbance Increases Rain Chances For Louisiana

The disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico looks to bring higher rain chances and higher than normal tides to Louisiana, the National Weather Service Office for New Orleans and Baton Rouge said Wednesday. Southeast Louisiana is under a marginal risk of flash flooding through Saturday morning. The system has a...
LOUISIANA STATE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ida#Nola
“Art for All,” Free Admission to New Orleans Museums & Cultural Institutions

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – With summer in full swing, The Helis Foundation reminds Louisiana residents that they receive FREE admission on select days during the week to some of New Orleans’ most beloved cultural institutions. The “Art for All” program, underwritten by The Helis Foundation, includes an array of arts initiatives, including multiple public outdoor artworks for all to enjoy year-round.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Locally heavy rain Thursday

Morning lows drop into the low 70s to upper 70s. Expect some rain and storms overnight and in the morning. Add in some heat, and rain and storms will increase around Noon into the afternoon. There is a lot of moisture in the air, so any storm that develops can produce locally heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerous lightning. Some areas may see 1-3.5" of rain. Be prepared to move your car to higher ground, and do not drive into flooded roadways! A similar forecast for your Friday. Scattered rain and storms this weekend with highs near 90. Still a 40% chance tropical development for Invest 95-L just off the Coast of Texas. It may become a depression before it moves onshore. Potential tropical cyclone two is not organized, but may become a storm before it moves onshore in Nicaragua or Costa Rica.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Road Trip from New Orleans to New York

If you're a seasoned road-tripper looking for a trip like no other, then taking a road trip from New Orleans to New York is an excellent idea! You'll pass national landmarks and stunning cities, with the chance to explore some lesser-known gems as you make your way from "The Big Easy" to "The Big Apple".
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Passenger on Carnival cruise ship airlifted to New Orleans, Coast Guard says

A passenger on the Carnival Glory cruise ship was airlifted to New Orleans after experiencing medical problems south of Louisiana, the Coast Guard said Monday. The ship was about 86 miles southeast of Southwest Pass when officials said a 62-year-old man needed additional medical care not available onboard. A Coast Guard helicopter crew hoisted the man, his wife and a shipboard nurse into the air using a basket and flew them to University Medical Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Scattered storms here, Active Tropics

NEW ORLEANS — Scattered storms will come to an end this evening, and lows will be in the 70s. Wednesday will be similar to today - hot and humid with a chance of scattered storms. Thursday seems to have the highest likelihood of rain and storms (70%). Then, Friday...

