Help for New Orleans’ Hurricane Season with Culture Aid NOLA

Summer is a season of sunny days that give way to some of the freshest, sweetest, and healthiest harvests year-round. With juicy fruits and crunchy, fresh vegetables ripe for the picking, the summer season is a wonderful time to shop fresh and local produce, and in New Orleans, fun and locally engaged farmers markets are a great way to gather delicious, quality ingredients, while giving back to fellow community members. While you may not have thought about it much, there are many key benefits and reasons for shopping local products. First off, locally sourced food simply tastes better, fresher, and is healthier for you than what's on the shelves of today's grocery stores, and along with that, buying local, fresh produce helps your own community and ensures a cleaner environment and a more sustainable future. If you're in the market for shopping fresh, local produce of the abundant summer season, then you may need to check out Where Y'at's top picks for New Orleans farmer's markets.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO