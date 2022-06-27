ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sales exec sues for £200,000 after ripping both biceps trying to help delivery men bring new hot tub into his £500,000 home

A sales executive who suffered agonising injuries while trying to help delivery men carry a new hot tub into the garden of his £500,000 house is now suing their firm for £200,000.

Darren Berryman, 49, had both biceps ripped from his arm bones while trying to help delivery men carry the brand new tub into his village home in Hertfordshire in February 2020.

The glazing sales boss says he heard a 'pop' and felt immediate pain in both arms, and had to be hospitalised.

He is suing Bedfordshire Hot Tubs - whose luxury jacuzzi-style tubs sell for up to about £23,000 and can weigh over 400kg - claiming their delivery men suddenly dropped the tub without warning, leaving him holding it on his own and causing his injury.

But lawyers for the company are contesting Mr Berryman's claim and do not accept that any negligence caused an injury to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vyyb7_0gNLOoHN00
Darren Berryman, 49, claims he suffered 'loss, damage and considerable inconvenience' as a result of ripping his biceps while helping delivery men carry a hot tub into his garden

According to claim documents filed at the High Court in London, Mr Berryman, of Redbourn, near St Albans, was taking delivery of the hot tub when he suffered his accident ripping both of his biceps from his elbow joints.

'He was assisting the defendant's operatives to lower the hot tub from the trolley and when it was about six inches from the ground, the defendant's operatives released hold of the hot tub to let it drop and fall to the ground,' his lawyers say.

'But none of the defendant's operatives informed Mr Berryman they were going to let go of the hot tub and he was left holding the full weight of the hot tub on his hands and flexed elbows.

'He heard a pop sound and suffered pain in both arms. He was subsequently found at hospital to have suffered a distal rupture of the biceps of both arms.'

Mr Berryman, a former plumber and builder turned senior sales manager for a major glazing company, says he suffered 'loss, damage and considerable inconvenience' as a result.

Blaming the company for his accident, Mr Berryman's lawyers claim that its delivery men were negligent in failing to warn him of the 'risk of injury' if he helped them unload it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31sqdH_0gNLOoHN00
Mr Berryman, a former plumber and builder turned senior sales manager, of Redbourn, Hertfordshire, is suing Bedfordshire Hot Tubs claiming negligence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZ5uj_0gNLOoHN00
Lawyers for Bedfordshire Hot Tubs are contesting Mr Berryman's claim and do not accept that any negligence caused an injury to him (Pictured: A large hot tub similar to that purchased by Mr Berryman)

They were also negligent in allowing him to help when he was not trained or qualified to do so, and should have used an air balloon to safely lower it to the ground rather than dropping it, it is claimed.

Lawyers for Bedfordshire Hot Tubs are contesting Mr Berryman's claim and do not accept that any negligence caused an injury to him.

'No admissions are made as to the happening, facts or circumstances of the alleged accident,' they say in the company's defence to the action.

'The claimant is put to strict proof as to the nature, timing and occurrence of the circumstance surrounding the accident and the injury as alleged.

'No admissions are made as to causation, nature or extent of the claimant's alleged personal injury, loss and damage.'

The claim has been filed at the High Court in London, but has not yet gone before a judge in court.

Comments / 24

samey
2d ago

Just another loser Wanting everybody to know what he got and what he did I truly do hope that the company turns around and sues him for everything he has that would be the greatest thing ever

Reply(1)
15
Robert Hunter
1d ago

Ok, I don't know of any company that would allow a nonemployee to help with any kind of work whatsoever because of insurance reasons. He shouldn't have been anywhere near the thing until it was installed. The judge should dismiss the case as the man basically brought this on himself.

Reply
4
Ross Jonathan
2d ago

Here is another one man assaults elderly man while out jogging on the mufantan bridge and steals his wallet he later calls police and say the mugging has left him traumatized and scared to go out and would like to press charges against the man he just robbed for the terrible experience he put him through and sue him for emotional damage hahahaha this is the kind of backwards article that makes no sense just like a guy complaining about an injury he sustained while doing a task he chose to do and had i fact hired other people specifically for so he would not have this issue hahaha

Reply
3
