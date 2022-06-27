ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

German Life Sciences Company Investing $220M

By News Release
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvonik, a global provider of drug delivery technologies, announced plans to expand its production facility in Lafayette, creating more than 80 highly skilled, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025. With the expansion, the complex will be one of the largest sites for active pharmaceutical ingredients and Evonik’s second-largest site in...

