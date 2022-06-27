ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He doesn't have a long life ahead of him': Putin is suffering from several 'grave' illnesses and will be dead within two years, Ukraine's spy chief claims

By Adam Solomons For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin suffers from multiple 'grave' illnesses and has less than two years to live, according to the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service.

Major General Kyrylo Budanov said Kyiv spies who infiltrated the Kremlin made the claims based on 'human intelligence.'

'Putin doesn't have a long life ahead of him', USA Today reported Budanov saying.

Putin's health has been the subject of intense speculation for months, escalating further after he was pictured gripping a table during a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Earlier this month, the 69-year-old president's legs appeared to buckle during a speech in Moscow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X9sH1_0gNLLNkV00
Putin (pictured during a recent meeting of the BRICS countries) is rumored to have cancer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dICYh_0gNLLNkV00
Putin, 70, swayed back and forth as filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov accepted a prize this month

The president was attending an awards ceremony at the Kremlin when he looked unsteady on his feet.

Putin swayed back and forth before his speech as Russian filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov accepted a prize.

It came just days after a Kremlin insider claimed Putin had been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances, having fallen ill amid recent discussions with his military chiefs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NitjZ_0gNLLNkV00
Maj. Gen. Budanov told USA Today his agency expects Putin to die within just two years

The Russian president felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference with advisers and military leaders, Telegram channel General SVR reported.

Putin's poor posture and seemingly bloated face and neck sparked speculation about the leader's health, which is said to have deteriorated since the invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin leader was alleged in April to be in need of an urgent cancer operation.

Putin also reportedly suffers from Parkinson's and 'schizophrenic symptoms', according to self-styled 'Kremlin insiders.'

They wrote via Telegram channel General SVR: 'The Russian President Vladimir Putin has oncology, and the latest problems identified during [his latest] examination are associated with this disease.'

Meanwhile, King's College London fellow Michael Clarke told Sky News this month: 'On 7 October he will be 70. He is known to hit the Botox quite heavily, I always say that he's trying to embalm himself while he's still alive - he does take a lot of Botox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SjbGK_0gNLLNkV00
Putin's legs buckled during a speech in Moscow, adding to growing rumours of his health woes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2huNhl_0gNLLNkV00
A bloated Putin was seen gripping a table whilst slouching in his chair during a televised meeting with his defense minister Sergei Shoigu months ago, sparking intense speculation

'He moves around with doctors, there's known to be a little team of doctors who are never far away, and it's said that he leaves meetings at frequent intervals to go and consult with somebody.

'I suspect that he's only a hypochondriac, to be honest. If he is ill, or becomes ill, that would be one way out for Russia to say that the president has stepped down and the war will now be prosecuted by Nikolai Patrushev - who's every bit as nasty as he is.'

An FSB officer also described the Russian president's condition as a 'severe form of rapidly progressing cancer,' as speculation ramped up that Putin was suffering with some form of serious illness amid the invasion of Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hi9c_0gNLLNkV00
Oliver Stone, an American director who spent two years interviewing Putin for a documentary series, said the Russian leader had cancer but beat it

Talk of the Russian leader's terminal illness emerged as part of a secret message from the Russian agent to fugitive and former FSB agent Boris Karpichkov.

Vladimir Putin's five medically-related disappearances

November 2012: Business trips and long-distance flights of the president are canceled, some of Putin's meetings shown by the Kremlin turn out to be 'canned food'

March 5 – 15, 2015: Putin does not appear in public, all meetings are 'canned' - in other words pre-recorded events were shown with the pretense they were in real time

August 9-16, 2017: The President, with journalists, visits Abkhazia and Sochi, and then for a week the Kremlin publishes only 'canned food'

February 2018: In the midst of an election campaign, the president cancels public events. Peskov admits that the head of state 'had a cold'

September 13-29, 2021: Putin goes into 'self-isolation', all events are held via video link

The message warned Putin is refusing to wear glasses over fears it would admit a form of weakness, and he is now lashing out at his subordinates with 'uncontrolled fury'.

Other spooks have also hinted at the strongman's poor health condition, warning he was unable to maintain concentration for long periods of time without taking breaks 'for treatment.'

Christopher Steele, a former MI6 Russia desk officer explained Putin was constantly monitored and accompanied by a team of doctors, as rumors of a new Kremlin succession plan continue to swirl.

Whispers about Putin's health began at least two years ago when he was said to be suffering both Parkinson's and cancer, but have received renewed attention in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin has not commented on the latest allegations of Putin's ill-health, but regularly denies he is suffering any kind of difficulties.

General SVR wrote last week: 'On the night of Monday May 16 to Tuesday May 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin underwent a surgical operation.

'The fact that Putin should be operated on as soon as possible was insisted upon by his attending physicians.

'According to the doctors involved in the treatment of the President, the operation was successful.

Ukraine's top spook Budanov also said the intelligence service is 'working on' efforts to release a pair of American volunteers facing death in the eastern Donbas region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y96rj_0gNLLNkV00
Budanov (centre, in green) is pictured walking in Kyiv with Pres. Zelensky (second from left)

Alexander John-Robert Drueke, 39, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, from Hartselle, Alabama are being held captive by Russian forces.

President Zelensky told NBC News the pair are 'heroes' and vowed to fight for their release.

The White House has not responded to media questions about a possible prisoner swap.

Comments / 499

Darrell Sanders
1d ago

To me that makes him even more Dangerous If That article is Real Putin knows that his time is short So He Doesn't Care ABOUT DESTROYING THE WORLD OR DESTROYING HAS MUCH AS HE CAN HE IS READY AND MOST LIKELY WANTS A NUCLEAR WAR HE DOESN'T HAVE NOTHING TO LOSE

Reply(14)
109
dave
2d ago

Let’s hope it’s sooner than later . Then maybe Ukraine could start putting what’s left of their country back together

Reply(8)
133
J. Bradley
9h ago

EVERYONE repent of your sins and turn to Jesus Christ before its too late. Tomorrow is not promised to anyone so take God and your eternity serious.

Reply(3)
17
