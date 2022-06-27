Recapping Atlanta Hawks Rookie Press Conference

In response to everybody who thinks that Scottie Pippen is old and bitter these days, his son would probably say … that you are exactly right. Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of the Hall of Fame forward, threw some shade at his dad on Tuesday. Scotty, who recently signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, was asked if he had recently played one-on-one with his father. The younger Pippen replied that it had been at least a couple of years because his dad stopped playing with him.

