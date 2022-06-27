ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Recapping Atlanta Hawks Rookie Press Conference

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f1tXS_0gNLHfaJ00

Atlanta introduced rookies AJ Griffin and Tyrese Martin.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Monday morning, the Atlanta Hawks introduced their new rookies. AJ Griffin out of Duke and Tyrese Martin from UConn sat beside general manager Landry Fields. The press conference lasted approximately 20 minutes. Below are some of the most important moments:

AJ Griffin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aAfKy_0gNLHfaJ00
AJ Griffin did not communicate with the Hawks at all during the pre-draft process.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

  • This is AJ Griffin's first time in the state of Georgia.
  • Griffin said, "It feels great, and I'm so excited to get to work and get started with you guys."
  • Griffin will wear No. 14.

Tyrese Martin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0twIa8_0gNLHfaJ00
Atlanta traded back from No. 44 to No. 51 in the 2022 NBA Draft to select Tyrese Martin.

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

  • Tyrese Martin already said the Mayor of Allentown, Pennsylvania dedicated June 24th to him.
  • Martin said he spoke with Trae Young on the phone, who welcomed both rookies to Atlanta.
  • Martin thanked the Hawks for giving him a chance. He also thanked his mother for the sacrifices she made for him.
  • Martin will wear No. 22

Landry Fields

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HIMbf_0gNLHfaJ00
Landry Fields will soon become the acting general manager.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

  • Landry Fields said of the two rookies, "Both of these guys are going to add a level of versatility to our group."
  • Fields complimented their toughness.
  • Fields said, "Not sure how Nate [McMillan] will use AJ and Tyrese, but we're excited."

Recommended For You

Atlanta Hawks Summer League Roster (So Far)

5 Takeaways from Hawks Draft Night

10 Potential Assistant Coaches for Hawks

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Heat interested in signing notorious Jimmy Butler enemy?

The Miami Heat may be pulling a Kobe Bryant-era Lakers move and signing a guy who prominently feuded with their star player. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported on Tuesday that the Heat are considering a possible free-agent move for Indiana Pacers forward TJ Warren, who is an unrestricted free agent this summer.
MIAMI, FL
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Have The Package To Land Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving, NBA World Would Be Shocked By Brian Windhorst Reporting On Latest Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers have been given a massive lifeline in the 2022 offseason. After missing the Playoffs in embarrassing fashion last season, the Lakers might be in a position where they have no assets on the team to improve but they can still manage to pull off some serious business due to unfortunate situations around the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Allentown, GA
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Griffin, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Scotty Pippen Jr. throws some shade at his dad

In response to everybody who thinks that Scottie Pippen is old and bitter these days, his son would probably say … that you are exactly right. Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of the Hall of Fame forward, threw some shade at his dad on Tuesday. Scotty, who recently signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, was asked if he had recently played one-on-one with his father. The younger Pippen replied that it had been at least a couple of years because his dad stopped playing with him.
NBA
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landry Fields
NBC Sports

Steph sends heartfelt goodbye to JTA after Lakers deal

Juan Toscano-Anderson is leaving the Bay and headed for SoCal, but he will forever remain an Oakland hero. And from one Bay Area legend to another, 2022 NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry showed love to the East Oakland native. Toscano-Anderson reached an agreement with the Lakers shortly after the NBA’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#Nba Draft#The Atlanta Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
760
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy