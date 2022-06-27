ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Customer Shoots Two Employees at Subway After Mayonnaise Dispute

By Chris Reed
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A customer shot two Subway workers, leaving one of them dead, after an argument about his sandwich. According to the...

classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
TheDailyBeast

Five Kids Rescued From Detroit House of Horrors After Blind Sibling Found Dead in Freezer

As Azuradee France kept her five children living in squalor above, Detroit police say the body of her 3-year-old son lay dead in a basement freezer of their home. Police discovered the toddler’s decomposing body last week and took his 31-year-old mother into custody. Now, France is behind bars, facing charges of first-degree child abuse, torture and concealing a death.
DETROIT, MI
rollingout.com

Black mother arrested after showing no mercy to her children

A Paulding County, Georgia, mother was charged with malice murder after three of her children were killed. On the night of June 24, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance at the home. Reportedly, a woman inside the home was attempting to stab the kids inside while the house was on fire.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Complex

1 Dead After Alligator Dragged Unsuspecting Person into South Carolina Pond

A member at a South Carolina yacht club died this weekend after an alligator dragged them into a retention pond near Myrtle Beach. The Horry County Police Department announced the news on Friday via Facebook, revealing that the victim was “near the retention pond at the time of the initial incident” and that the alligator had “retreated into the retention pond” after taking hold of the yacht club resident.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Subway#Violent Crime#Mayonnaise Dispute
Daily Mail

Shocking footage shows 'teenage girls joyriding in a stolen car after pinched the keys from coaches bag before livestreaming the wild stunt'

A group of teenage girls have allegedly brazenly stolen a ute then taken it on a joy ride around Brisbane while livestreaming the stunt to friends online. Craig Pendlebury was coaching an Aussie rules football team at Kedron, in the city's north, on Tuesday night when the three girls allegedly ransacked his bag as it sat on the edge of the sports field.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Delta Air Lines passenger, 51, accused of groping girl on plane reportedly mixed Ambien and alcohol

A 51-year-old man travelling on a Delta Air Lines flight between Los Angeles and Orlando accused of allegedly groping a young girl says that the Ambien he took is to blame, The Daily Beast first reported.A US air marshal wrote in a signed criminal affidavit with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida that Brian Patrick Durning, 51, was arrested on Friday by federal agents after his overnight flight from California landed at Orlando International Airport early in the morning.In the affidavit, signed on 24 June 2022, Tony Helico, a senior inspector with the US Marshals...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Farmer says deadly Amtrak derailment in Missouri ‘was going to happen’ after raising safety alarm

A farmer said it was only “a matter of time” before an Amtrak train derailed in northern Missouri, just one day after three people were killed in a collision with a truck near Mendon. Mike Spencer, 64, said in an interview with the Kansas City Star that he passes the same railroad crossing where the Amtrak train derailed on Monday and that he had concerns. “They knew it was unsafe,” said the 64-year-old. “I was certain that this was going to happen. It was just a matter of time.”Three people were killed and 50 more injured when an Amtrak...
MISSOURI STATE
Mary Duncan

Woman slaps friend in parking lot over bucket of fried chicken while kids looked on

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I must admit I have never been the best at making friends. I have two girlfriends that I’ve known and loved and cherished for more than thirty years now, and other than that I’ve had a lot of other casual friends and acquaintances come and go from my life, which I am thinking now is a good thing.
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy