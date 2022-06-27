ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Stars criticize Roe v. Wade decision at BET Awards

By Caitlin O&#039;Kane
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33yJLJ_0gNLBVLp00

Stars at the BET Awards on Sunday used their platforms to make statements about the Supreme Court's decision to overturn landmark abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade .

The award show's host, Taraji P. Henson, greeted the audience after Lizzo opened the show with a performance. "That's how you start a show. All this body positivity up in here. And also thank you, Lizzo, for pledging $1 million to Planned Parenthood," Henson said.

"And you're damn right, 'It's about damn time.' It's about damn time we step into our power," Henson continued, quoting Lizzo's song "About Damn Time."

"It's about time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman. It's a sad day in America," she said. "A weapon that can take lives has more power than a woman who can give life – if she chooses to. And it's about time I got that off my chest."

Taraji P. Henson speaks onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. / Getty Images

"I'd like to give a special, special shout out to Black women, to Black queer artists, to Black non-binary artists," said singer Janelle Monáe while presenting the night's first award. "These artists, making art on our own terms, owning our truths and expressing ourselves freely and unapologetically in a world that tries to control and police our bodies, my body and our decisions, my decision. F*** you, Supreme Court."

Monáe then presented the award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist to Jazmine Sullivan. The singer said she wanted to speak directly to men, asking them to stand with women. "If you've ever benefited from a woman making one of the toughest decisions of her life, which is to terminate a pregnancy, you need to be standing with us. This is not just a woman's issue. This is everybody's issue," Sullivan said.

When rapper Latto won the award for Best New Artist, she used part of her acceptance speech to make a statement. "It's giving pro choice," she said.

"It's never giving a man policing my body," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZrEUE_0gNLBVLp00
Jazmine Sullivan accepts the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist award from Janelle Monae onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to uphold a Mississippi law that would ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The ruling also overturns the precedent set with the court's Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, which guaranteed the constitutional right to an abortion.

States now have the ability to set their own restrictions , so where people live will determine their level of access to abortion.

Justice Samuel Alito delivered the majority opinion, writing: "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. Alito was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

The court's three liberal justices dissented and Chief Justice John Roberts delivered a concurring opinion, writing that while he agrees that the viability line established under Roe should be discarded and Mississippi's law upheld, the decisions made in the Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey cases should be left untouched.

Protests and celebrations outside the court – and across the country – began almost immediately after the decision was announced and continued throughout the weekend.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Paul Walker's Daughter Reveals She Ended A Pregnancy In 2020 As Celebrities Protest The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

As celebrities flood social media with protests against the Supreme Court's shocking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, is sharing her own story with the world. "Today marks a huge setback in history — a profound injustice to women across the United States," she wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 24. "There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion.""I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion," she explained, calling it a "very private and...
ADVOCACY
E! News

Pink Has a Scathing Message for Her Fans Who Support Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling

Watch: Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs. Pink wants no fans who support the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On June 25, a day after SCOTUS voted 5-4 to reverse the landmark 1973 ruling that established women's constitutional right to abortion in the United States, the pop star issued a scathing statement on Twitter, which went viral.
CONGRESS & COURTS
E! News

Janelle Monáe Gives Middle Finger to Supreme Court While Presenting At 2022 BET Awards

Watch: Stars Speak Out Against Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade Draft Leak. Janelle Monáe is letting everyone know where she stands when it comes to the Supreme Court. As the Antebellum actress took the stage to present the award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist at the 2022 BET Awards June 26, she took a moment to send a big "f—k you" to the Supreme Court after they voted in a 5-4 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which established the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. in 1973.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Mississippi State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
Parade

Taylor Swift Offers Strong Reaction After Roe v. Wade Decision

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift shared her thoughts on the new ruling from the Supreme Court that overturned the 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade. Roe's reversal ends the federal protection of abortion rights and hands the power to individual. Swift wrote: "I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are -...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Janelle Monae
Person
Taraji P Henson
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Lizzo
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Janelle Monáe
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IndieWire

Samuel L. Jackson Slams ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas for Hypocrisy on Interracial Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Many of Hollywood’s biggest names have slammed the Supreme Court’s majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the protection of abortion access at a federal level. But some in Hollywood, like Samuel L. Jackson, are also looking deeper into the concurring opinions in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, particularly one written by Justice Clarence Thomas. While Thomas joined Justice Alito’s majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he also wrote a concurring opinion that went much further (so much so that none of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Roe v Wade: Mariah Carey says explaining Supreme Court ruling to daughter is ‘unfathomable’

Mariah Carey has expressed “disappointment” over having to try to explain the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade to her young daughter. On Friday (24 June), the Supreme Court announced that Roe v Wade had been overturned, striking down the constitutional right to abortion in America. The decision marks a grim reversal of abortion rights protections in the US that could force millions of American women to carry pregnancies to term or seek care in states or countries where it is protected. The ruling effectively ends 50 years of federal protections for abortion access, with the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Harper's Bazaar

All the Looks from the 2022 BET Awards

The BET Awards took place Sunday, June 26, in Los Angeles's Microsoft Theater. The annual awards show—established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network—celebrates African Americans in music, acting, and other fields of entertainment. Lizzo kicked off the show, hosted by Taraji P. Henson—who had at least...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#The Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood#Microsoft Theater
E! News

Meadow Walker Shares Her "Debilitating" Abortion Experience After Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

Watch: How Meadow Walker Keeps Paul Walker's Legacy Alive. While the world was in disarray following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Meadow Walker made a difficult choice. In an Instagram post shared on June 24, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion, late actor Paul Walker's only child recalling making the decision two years ago to undergo the procedure after becoming pregnant.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Chris Evans' Stance on Abortion Gains Mixed Reaction from Fans

America is once again in the midst of a new political development that is sweeping not only the nation but the entire world and it's the overturning of Roe v. Wade after nearly 50 years. For the uninitiated, the Roe v. Wade decision, established on January 22, 1973, states that the United States Constitution upholds the right of every pregnant woman to have an abortion.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Jodie Sweetin on police altercation at Roe protest: Don’t make this about me

Jodie Sweetin does not want her altercation with police to distract people from abortion rights. The actress tried to shift the narrative back to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade after she made headlines for being shoved to the ground by Los Angeles Police Department officers at a pro-choice protest. “People are shocked when they see Stephanie Tanner, something happened to her, and all of a sudden, it makes it more real,” Sweetin, 40, said while guest-hosting E!’s’ “Daily Pop” Monday, referencing her “Full House” character. “And I hate that it takes people knowing someone, being someone that they recognize, for people...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
123K+
Followers
23K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy