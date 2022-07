Freedom Fest, the annual Fourth of July celebration, is back after a two year hiatus due to Covid-19 concerns, and this year looks to kick off with a blast. Typically and in the past, the event was held at Lamonica Stadium, but this year, the Clovis High School field is going under renovations. With that being said, the celebration this year only will be held at Buchanan High School’s Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.

CLOVIS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO