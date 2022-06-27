RPS 205 Communications Team Wins 8 ‘Excellence Awards’ for Publications & Digital Media

Thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using consumer fireworks in the U.S. Fireworks are dangerous and can cause devastating burns, injuries, fires and even death. Most fireworks, including bottle rockets, firecrackers, sky rockets and roman candles, are also illegal in Illinois. Sky Lanterns or paper lanterns that contain a small candle or fuel cell that heats the air in the lantern causing it to rise are also illegal.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO