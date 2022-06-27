ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RPS 205 Communications Team Wins 8 ‘Excellence Awards’ for Publications & Digital Media

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe RPS 205 communications team submitted eight award entries for consideration to the National School Public Relations Association and earned a clean sweep, with top honors on all eight entries. NSPRA’s Publications and Digital Media Excellence Awards recognize outstanding education publications and marketing/informational materials (print and electronic), video/TV/radio programs,...

