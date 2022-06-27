ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court sides with doctors challenging their convictions in opioids 'pill mill' case

By Chandelis Duster, Ariane de Vogue
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
The Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of two doctors who were convicted of prescribing dangerous opioids without valid medical justification in violation of federal...

