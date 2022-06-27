ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Men's Indoor Track Flashback

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala . - The JSU men's track team posted five Top 3 performances at the SWAC Indoor Track and Field Championships. Senior Jallah...

Women's Basketball Flashback

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Time To Dance…AGAIN. The Jackson State University women's basketball team completed a dominant Southwestern Athletic Conference season with a wire-to-wire win 101-80 victory over #3 Alabama State in the Cricket SWAC Championship Game Presented by Mountain Dew. Six players scored in double figures for Jackson...
JACKSON, MS
thecutoffnews.com

Hueytown High School’s Faith Theros Finishes In Top 10 In The Nation

Hueytown High School’s Faith Theros finished 7th place in the NATION in the SkillsUSA Customer Service competition at the SkillsUSA National Conference in Atlanta. Faith also received a Skills Points award at the conference for displaying the most industry-ready customer service skills during the hands-on/roleplaying portion of the competition.
HUEYTOWN, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

This Alabama Power unsung hero’s heart is in the community serving others

Alabama Power Information Systems Analyst Ronald Crenshaw is serving on a big stage – The World Games, the largest sporting event in Birmingham since the 1996 Olympics. Crenshaw is on temporary assignment as the assistant to the Unified Command Logistics chief for the Games. Crenshaw works to coordinate local, state and federal partners. Safety is key to ensuring the Games are successful and fun.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Chris Braswell says Alabama’s defense is “focused on winning a national title”

We have had the opportunity to feature Dallas Turner, Brian Branch, and Chris Braswell via In My Own Words. All three defensive players for Alabama football told Stephen M. Smith of Touchdown Alabama Magazine to expect this group to become the best defense in the Nick Saban era. The Crimson Tide is coming for a College Football Playoff National Championship after losing to Georgia in 2021. Braswell, in particular, told Smith to keep his eyes on everyone defensively for Alabama in the fall.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

17 places to find late-night eats in Birmingham

We’ve all been there. You end your fun-filled night on the town and have a hankering for a midnight snack. Don’t fret, we’ve got you covered with 17 places that serve food past 10PM in Birmingham. Bonus: These restaurants have their kitchen open past 10PM most days...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Perry Walker

Praise 93.3. & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Pastor Perry Walker of New Kingdom Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa. Walker is a hard-working pastor who works hard for his church and community to deliver the gospel especially during the pandemic. Pastor Perry Walker, is a husband, father,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Cullman woman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing woman. Janet Roberson was last seen around St. Joseph in northwest Cullman in the early afternoon Wednesday. Roberson was last seen wearing black shorts and a pink floral top. If you have any information, contact CPD at 256-734-1434.
CULLMAN, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Walter Postell Jr. of Verbena

“I grew up on the farm. It was hard work doing that between going to school and helping the family out. I coach football and basketball, and do this in the summer. You never know what you’re going to run into. You never know what’s going to happen. Things change daily. I’m dealing with a separation. I’ve been married for 11 years. That puts it all into perspective – everything that happens in life. Things happen. Things change. People change. It has made me grow and learn more about people and things and more about myself and change the way I do things. I’ve grown from it for the better. With everything that’s going on and me being in school with kids, I can show them what they don’t want to do and how to be in a better position than I was coming up. There’s a lot to life. Just live it. I don’t want them to go down the wrong road. I just want to keep them on the straight and narrow.” – Walter Postell Jr. of Verbena.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Three new tenants coming to Birmingham’s The Summit later this year

Three new retail outlets will be joining the lineup at Birmingham’s The Summit later this year. Owner Bayer Properties today announced women’s fashion franchise Evereve will open its first Alabama location, while denim apparel retailer Buckle and jewelry store Pandora will have their second Birmingham locations at the lifestyle center.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Joe Lewis Etheridge of Etheridge Brothers Barbershop passes away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longstanding community member and business owner Mr. Joe Lewis Etheridge died Tuesday according to a Facebook post from his friends and family. “Today, Mr. Joe Lewis Etheridge from the Etheridge Brothers at our East Lake location passed away. June 4, 2022 marked his 61st year as a barber. His consistent worth ethics and his ability to be at work everyday before 4am paved a way for a successful career as a barber. He also treated each customer as if they were the only one and each tip like it was a million dollars. His amazing advice was priceless. He will be missed.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Esslinger picked as new principal at Spain Park High School

The Hoover school board today approved Amanda Esslinger as the new principal at Spain Park High School. Esslinger, who has spent the past year as an assistant principal at Hoover High School, is replacing Larry Giangrosso as he retires. Esslinger has 16 years as a full-time educator and 10 years...
HOOVER, AL

