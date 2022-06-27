Men's Indoor Track Flashback

“I grew up on the farm. It was hard work doing that between going to school and helping the family out. I coach football and basketball, and do this in the summer. You never know what you’re going to run into. You never know what’s going to happen. Things change daily. I’m dealing with a separation. I’ve been married for 11 years. That puts it all into perspective – everything that happens in life. Things happen. Things change. People change. It has made me grow and learn more about people and things and more about myself and change the way I do things. I’ve grown from it for the better. With everything that’s going on and me being in school with kids, I can show them what they don’t want to do and how to be in a better position than I was coming up. There’s a lot to life. Just live it. I don’t want them to go down the wrong road. I just want to keep them on the straight and narrow.” – Walter Postell Jr. of Verbena.

