Wife believes Lotto call telling her she'd won almost $3MILLION is a hoax: 'Someone's playing mind games with me on a Monday morning'

By Brett Lackey
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A wife thought someone was playing a trick on her when she got a Monday morning phone call telling her she'd won the lottery - but she really had hit the jackpot.

The woman, from Knoxfield in Melbourne's outer east, was told she won $2.85million after scoring the top prize in Saturday's TattsLotto draw.

A lotto official called her as she was getting ready for work and told her she was one of seven division one winners who each took home the same amount of cash.

'I thought it was a hoax... I thought to myself, 'who is playing mind games with me on a Monday morning!'... I hoped it was real,' the lucky winner said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBdBs_0gNKhwCl00
A Victorian woman said she's going to use her $2.8million lottery windfall to pay off her mortgage (stock image)

After her initial skepticism it sunk that she'd won, leaving the woman overjoyed.

'Oh my god! Oh my god! I want to scream; I want to shout!' she cheered.

'My heart is going a thousand miles an hour, I'm getting goosebumps. It's such a beautiful feeling!'

She said the past year had been particularly difficult for her family and she needed some positive news.

'We've had so many people in our family fall ill, and this has just changed my whole world.

'Covid had put a spanner in the works, and it's been so hard for everyone.'

The happy Victorian had a couple of ideas in mind about what she'd do with the multi-million dollar windfall.

'I've always worried about paying off the mortgage, and having to look after a family member with a sickness, it's been hard. But now, I can pay off my house mortgage entirely!' she shared.

'I can cut back on my work hours, as it's getting too hard to work full-time and look after someone. I can't even take today off to celebrate, but that's okay!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GV1HF_0gNKhwCl00
The woman said she still had to go to work after being told she'd won but she'd celebrate later in the week (stock image)

'I also need to upgrade the car – I'd love a little SUV in my garage!

'My husband has always wanted to see the V8 Supercars Championship in person, and we've been meaning to visit our family overseas since Covid. We can do all of this now!

'I'm going to invite my entire family over later this week and put on a beautiful spread to celebrate.'

The woman had purchased her winning 12-game Quickpick online.

The winning numbers in TattsLotto draw 4271 on 25 June 2022 were 25, 20, 6, 16, 18, 36, while the supplementary numbers were 33 and 39.

Of the seven division one winners, three each were in Victoria and Western Australia and one in Queensland.

Last year, there were 351 division one winning in TattsLotto entries across Australia, which collectively won more than $499.8 million.

Slappy Boots
2d ago

way to go and God bless you good for you congratulations don't forget your family members don't forget the closest people that are in your life and please don't forget the the organizations that really need help as long as they're legitimate and please don't forget to poor animals around the world and especially where you're at so God bless you again and enjoy the rest of your life I'm sure you will I know I will 👍🙏🙏

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

