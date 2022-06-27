ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OGWA_0gNKeXrz00

The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may be via internet. All event listings should be sent by email to news@bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.

***

June 28

• The Bladen Community College Board of Trustees regular monthly meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. in the John Darrell Page Student Resource Center (Building No. 7). For more information, contact Melissa Hester at 910-879-5502.

June 30

• Bladen County Senior Center, 608 McLeod St. in Elizabethtown, will host a Wills and Powers of Attorney Clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who attend will be screened for eligibility. Be sure to bring contact information for those you want to serve as executor of a will or to have power of attorney.

July 1-6

• The downtown Elizabethtown merchants will host a sidewalk sale during regular business hours.

July 4

INDEPENDENCE DAY

• Fireworks will be held at Goldston’s Beach in White Lake starting at 9 p.m.

• Fireworks will be held at Bay Tree Lakes starting after 8:30 p.m.

July 9

• Cardboard boat races will be held at Camp Clearwater in White Lake. Open to the public.

• A Community Fun Day presented by former East Bladen High football star Larrell Murchison, now with Tennessee Titans, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elizabethtown Middle School. There will be special guests from the NFL, a car show, vendors and more.

July 11 through Aug. 5

• Baden County Public Library’s three branches will host the Bizzy Bus Summer Reading Program with the theme of “Oceans of Possibilities.” The event will take place at Bridger Memorial Public Library on Mondays at 3 p.m.; at Clarkton Public Library on Tuesdays at 3 p.m.; and at the Elizabethtown branch on Thursdays at 3 p.m.

July 16

• A Community Prayer Service will be held at the Bladen County Courthouse lawn starting at noon.

Aug. 6

• The 2022 Kids Gala will be hosted by Lu Mil Vineyard in Dublin from 6 to 9:30 p.m. for ages 3 through 10. Tickets are $30 per child and are available through Eventbrite

Aug. 26-27

• The Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach Music Festival will be held at Goldston’s Breach in White Lake.

Sept. 5

LABOR DAY

Sept. 10

• The Dublin Peanut Festival Pageant will be held in the Bladen Community College Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Sept. 11

• The White Lake Fall International and Sprint will be held. For information, go to www.setupevents.com/nc-tri

Sept. 17

• The 30th Dublin Peanut Festival will be held at Dublin Primary School.

Sept. 24

• A food truck rodeo will be held at Camp Clearwater in White Lake.

Oct. 1

• Oktoberfest will be held at Camp Clearwayer in White Lake.

Oct. 8

• The N.C. Grape Festival will be held at Lu Mil Vineyard in Dublin. For information, go to www.lumilvineyard.com

Oct. 29

• The Beast of Bladenboro festival will be held in downtown Bladenboro. There will be live music, costume contest, food trucks, craft vendors and more. Sponsored by the Boost the ‘Boro Committee. For information, go to www.boosttheboro.org/

Nov. 4-5

•Pork & Beats Festival at the Cape Fear Farmers Market in downtown Elizabethtown. For information, go to www.elizabethtownnc.org

ONGOING

• If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please contact Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council — a product of Bladenboro Historical Society — at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future. This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Boy Scout Troop 600 volunteers spruce library grounds

ELIZABETHTOWN — Aiden Rush and Tucker Bordeaux approached their scoutmaster Andy Runion, asking him to make sure their names were down for a specific landscaping project at the Bladen County Public Library in Elizabethtown. Runion assured them they were. Aiden, 15, and Tucker, 14, both ninth-graders at West Bladen...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

BCS plans groundbreaking, second career fair

ELIZABETHTOWN — The second week in July will be a busy one for Bladen County Schools as the district plans a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Tar Heel School on Tuesday, July 12, and a career fair on Thursday, July 14. The Tar Heel School groundbreaking ceremony is planned...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

We will be late next week

Because of the July 4 holiday on Monday, the Bladen Journal office will be closed, and the Tuesday newspaper next week will not get delivered until Wednesday. Thank you for allowing the staff to enjoy the holiday with their families.
Bladen Journal

We saw you recently …

… riding up East Broad Street in Elizabethtown. The new ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will appear on this page whenever possible. If you’d like to have a copy of the photo emailed to you, just send an email to cvincent@bladenjournal.com and request it — you could win a free one-month subscription or extension to the Bladen Journal.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
Elizabethtown, NC
Government
City
Goldston, NC
Bladen County, NC
Government
City
Dublin, NC
Bladen Journal

Chairman meets with lawmakers PEMBROKE — Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery rece
LUMBERTON, NC
Bladen Journal

The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Music Festival#Visual Arts#Arts Council#Beach Music#Titans
Bladen Journal

Activitiesguide nowavailable

ELIZABETHTOWN — A new guide containing activities and sites to see throughout the area has been produced by the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and is now available in several locations. According to the Chamber’s Executive Director Terri Dennison, the guide is meant to provide information for residents...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

July 4 holiday closings announced

The Fourth of July holiday will prompt a number of closings around Bladen County. — All Bladen County Solid Waste convenience sites will be operating on their normal schedule on Monday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. However, the Transfer Station will be closed in observance of the holiday. Normal operations shall resume on Tuesday, July 5.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

BOE OKs stop-gap budget

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Education met in a virtual setting Tuesday to discuss end-of-year budget amendments, as well as approve a continuation budget that will allow the school district to operate without an official 2022-23 fiscal year budget moving forward. But the meeting was’t able to...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
Bladen Journal

New leadership announced for East Bladen High School

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools recently announced taht Georgia Spaulding will be the new principal at East Bladen High School effective July 1. Spaulding comes to East Bladen High with many years of experience not only in the classroom but in school administration as well. A Columbus County native, Spaulding earned her undergraduate degree in elementary education from Campbell University and began her career in education teaching mathematics at Harnett Central Middle School. She continued to further her education, earning a master’s degree in school counseling and school administration.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Leaders program

Bladen County rising high school seniors Luke Barber and Wadeyn Norris were recognized recently for completing NC Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders program. The program assists exceptional rising high school seniors from across the state in exploring agricultural-related college majors available at the state’s two land-grant universities — NC A&T State University and NC State University. In the photo are Norris and Barber holding their certificates alongside Travis Park and Joy Morgan, NC State IFAL program coordinators; North Carolina Farm Bureau president Shawn Harding; and Chastity Warren English, NC A&T IFAL program coordinator.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Second annual Juneteenth celebration held

ELIZABETHTOWN — On June 19, 1865, enslaved African-Americans in Texas were told they were free. African Americans in the United States began and continue to celebrate the day, which is now a federal holiday. The day was first recognized as a federal holiday in June 2021, when President Joe...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Getting sworn in

Bladen County Clerk Maria Edwards administered the oath of office to Bladen County Tax Assessor Renee Davis on Monday night during the regular Board of Commissioners meeting.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Here’s where the funding should go …

If there is a place between a rock and a hard place within the 2022-23 fiscal year budget for Bladen County, it’s this: funding for teacher supplements or additional school resource officers. Both are necessary. Both are important. Both are on the radar now. Only one can be satisfied...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy