Long-term fix for rising gasoline prices remains elusive

One thing’s clear when it comes to high gasoline prices: There’s no shortage of blame to pass around.

Even before Russia invaded Ukraine this year, symptoms of a problem were emerging.

When the coronavirus pandemic struck, the global demand for gas went way down for an extended time. Many refineries, including PBF Energy’s Toledo Refining Co., reduced production and teetered on the edge financially, but pulled through.

Five others, though, have shut down across the United States in just the past two years reducing the nation’s refining capacity by 5 percent and taking more than a million barrels of fuel a day off the market, leaving those left scrambling to help make up the shortage.

“The global reduction in refining capacity — the brunt of which has occurred in the United States — is an extremely significant factor behind today’s fuel costs,” said Brendan Williams, PBF Energy’s vice president of government relations in Washington. “Demand has crept back to just under pre-COVID levels, but the world doesn’t have sufficient refining capacity to keep up.”

So when the Biden Administration told the oil and gas industry this month to pick up its pace, the industry responded with a June 15 letter asserting that it’s not that easy because U.S. refineries were already running at 94 percent capacity, among the highest in the world.

The letter, signed by leaders of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers and the American Petroleum Institute, told Mr. Biden that today’s situation “did not materialize overnight and will not be quickly solved.”

“Although the Russian invasion is undoubtedly exacerbating the situation, today’s challenges are largely the result of high crude prices due to 1) a supply/demand imbalance, 2) logistics reshuffling as the world emerges from the pandemic, stronger consumer demand, the ban on Russian products, and 3) policy decisions made at the federal and state levels over many years and by successive administrations,” the letter states.

To Mr. Williams at PBF, there have been lost opportunities to help smooth out the transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy over the past 17 years since Congress passed the Renewable Fuel Standard program, or RFS, as part of the Energy Policy Act of 2005. The RFS is designed in part to promote more efficiency and opportunity in producing biofuels.

“And the RFS is just one policy that is lumped on top of states trying to impose unrealistic and overly aggressive electric vehicle mandates and internal combustion engine bans,” Mr. Williams said, also citing increasingly higher fuel economy standards. “When you couple these policies with anti-domestic oil production policies, attempts to punish fossil fuel companies through politicizing financial reporting rules and efforts to shut down perfectly good existing energy infrastructure, it is no surprise investors get scared away.”

Aging refineries

The crux of the problem is the uncertain future of the internal combustion engine. While record profits are within reach for refineries still in business, there’s a reluctance to pour more money into rebuilding refineries because replacement parts could leave investors assuming major losses as market forces continue to shift the country away from fossil fuels.

“Just getting the equipment you need could take three years,” said Ed Hirs, a University of Houston energy economist. “Electric vehicles might already take up 20 percent of the car market by then. You could find yourself investing a bunch of cash to rebuild a refinery that may not be needed for long.”

For example, a 150-year-old refinery in Philadelphia that was sold in a bankruptcy auction in 2020 for use as a high-tech, e-commerce campus, and a refinery in Houston up for sale now that is attracting no buyers.

Chevron Chief Executive Officer Michael Wirth said he doubts that Americans “are ever going to see a refinery built again in this country.”

Scott Hayes, PBF’s Midwest government relations director based in Toledo, said the net effect could be a heavier global carbon footprint that accelerates climate change faster if overseas refineries are relied upon too heavily.

“My argument is that [there] will be a net negative for the carbon footprint if we surrender production to other nations that don’t invest in the pollution control technology or have an engaged regulatory architecture,” Mr. Hayes said. “We are essentially outsourcing the pollution.”

Mr. Hayes said it is “disheartening to hear the [Biden] Administration admonish the industry for not producing more when the stated goal of the administration is to put our industry out of business.”

“It is not possible to increase capacity overnight,” he said.

Multiple factors

Jamal T. Kheiry, Marathon Petroleum Corp. communications manager, said gasoline and diesel prices “are based on a variety of factors that can differ widely across the country and around the world.”

He noted that a general breakdown is illustrated in a graphic produced by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which the government agency updates monthly.

The most recent one, for May, came out days ago.

It shows taxes accounted for about 11 percent of the cost of a gallon of gasoline that month, down from 12 percent in April, and about 10 percent for a gallon of diesel, down from 11 percent the previous month.

By far the leading costs are the market prices for crude oil and the costs for refining.

Refining costs went up 9 percent in one month, according to the EIA data, from 17 percent of every gallon of gasoline in April to 26 percent of every gallon in May. But for diesel production, refining costs actually came down slightly during that same time period, from 28 percent of every gallon of diesel in April to 25 percent in May.

“Our refineries are integrated via pipelines, terminals, and barges to maximize operating efficiency,” Mr. Kheiry said. “We continually evaluate and adapt our crude oil purchases in response to market dynamics and other factors to meet our customers’ fuel needs as affordably and reliably as possible.”

Debate over federal gas tax

To help provide some relief, President Biden called on Congress this past week to suspend the federal gas tax for 90 days and urged states to follow suit.

But the jury’s still out on how much relief that can provide, even in the short term.

According to a fact sheet posted by whitehouse.gov , the federal government charges an 18-cent tax on every gallon of gasoline and a 24-cent tax on every gallon of diesel.

The administration is trying “to give Americans a little extra breathing room as they deal with the effects of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war in Ukraine.”

“President Biden understands that a gas tax holiday alone will not, on its own, relieve the runup in costs that we’ve seen,” the White House statement reads. “But the President believes that at this unique moment when the war in Ukraine is imposing costs on American families, Congress should do what it can to provide working families breathing room.”

U.S. Senate hopeful Tim Ryan agreed the fellow Democrat’s strategy “would be a good first step,” but also said it’s “not nearly enough.”

During his news conference on Wednesday, Mr. Biden called on oil companies to pass along “every penny of this 18-cents reduction” to consumers and said this is “no time for profiteering.”

He noted the crisis is happening while America is setting records for energy production, and that he has added to that with his release from the nation’s oil reserves.

“So the issue isn’t oil production alone; the problem is the refining of that oil into gas at the pump,” Mr. Biden said.

Consumers could save as much as another 38.5 cents per gallon of gasoline and 47 cents more per gallon for diesel if Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine went along with President Biden’s call to have states follow suit by suspending their state taxes for three months.

But Mr. DeWine, a Republican, said at a news conference Thursday he’s not interested in doing that because it would mean the state would collect $587 million less in revenue over those three months, of which $355 million goes to the Ohio Department of Transportation and $232 million goes to local jurisdictions, such as Lucas County.

Mr. DeWine said the plan promoted by Mr. Biden offers consumers “a very false promise” and would make roadways more dangerous by causing scheduled construction projects to be delayed.

“Life is full of choices. Nobody likes to pay taxes,” Governor DeWine said. “The reality is it would slow down what we're doing in the state of Ohio.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, told Mr. Biden in a letter this week, though, that he has “a willing partner” in her.

She cited a call she made for a temporary suspension of Michigan’s state sales tax on gasoline in March and said she followed that up with a proposal last month to issue working families a $500 rebate to help them cope with the higher fuel prices.

Mr. Biden noted that gas prices have risen nearly $2 a gallon since Mr. Putin invaded Ukraine.

Mr. Biden reminded oil companies and gas station operators these “are not normal times,” and implored them to bring down their prices at the pump “to reflect the cost you are paying for the product.”

“Do it now. Do it today,” he said. “Your customers, the American people, they need relief now.”

Information from The Blade news services was used in this report.