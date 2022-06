Olympic MVP and Slovakian native has a rare blend of size, skill and hands. AMATEUR CLUB: TPS (Finland) RANKING: 1st European Skater (Central Scouting) "Slafkovsky has all the assets you're looking for in a top NHL forward. He's a 6-foot-4 winger who can beat opponents with speed and skill. He possesses outstanding puck skills and can put pucks through legs and sticks at a very high rate. Slafkovsky can use finesse, or power and quickness to get around defenders. Slafkovsky can also set up and finish plays well. Physically, he won't run over guys but his compete is good enough. He projects as a top-line winger with the potential to pop and become a true star in the NHL." -Corey Pronman, The Athletic.

