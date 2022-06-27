ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Monday Cannon Fodder: champions

By Aaron Lerner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup last night. They beat the two-time defending champions Tampa Bay Lightning, who were looking for a three-peat and to cement themselves as one of the greatest teams of all-time. In case you weren’t aware, Enos Stanley Kroenke owns the Avalanche. He...

