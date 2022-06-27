ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, WI

Quilts of Valor recognizes three local veterans

By By Ruth Erickson
 3 days ago

Three local veterans each received a quilt from the Quilts of Valor Foundation on Sunday afternoon during the Quilt Show and Strawberry Festival at Pioneer Village Museum west of Cameron.

Quilts of Valor volunteer Kathy Krug presented the quilts, each made and donated by local quilters, to LaRoy Lucken of Cameron, who served in the Army and was stationed in Germany, Ray Golden of Rice Lake, who served in the Air Force and was stationed in Japan, and Terry Miller of Rice Lake, who served in the Marines and was stationed in Vietnam.

Those local veterans who have not yet received a quilt as appreciation for active duty in the armed forces may be nominated on the Quilts of Valor website at qovf.org .

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

