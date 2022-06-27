Quilts of Valor recognizes three local veterans

Three local veterans each received a quilt from the Quilts of Valor Foundation on Sunday afternoon during the Quilt Show and Strawberry Festival at Pioneer Village Museum west of Cameron.

Quilts of Valor volunteer Kathy Krug presented the quilts, each made and donated by local quilters, to LaRoy Lucken of Cameron, who served in the Army and was stationed in Germany, Ray Golden of Rice Lake, who served in the Air Force and was stationed in Japan, and Terry Miller of Rice Lake, who served in the Marines and was stationed in Vietnam.

Those local veterans who have not yet received a quilt as appreciation for active duty in the armed forces may be nominated on the Quilts of Valor website at qovf.org .