At what point does a country become an art-world destination? Switzerland is already on the map when it comes to contemporary art as a result of Art Basel, but its reputation might be heightening even more in the months and years to come. That’s one of the big takeaways from a new article in ARTnews, which discusses the ways in which a trio of art institutions have converged into one especially notable arts district.

MUSEUMS ・ 3 DAYS AGO