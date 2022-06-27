ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Vaughan's role with the BBC under review as diversity group slam broadcaster's 'damaging, embarrassing and unsettling' decision to stand by ex-England cricket captain after he was charged by the ECB over the Yorkshire racism scandal

By Mike Keegan
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Michael Vaughan’s role with the BBC is under review after the broadcaster’s diversity groups branded the decision to stand by the former England captain ‘totally inexcusable’ and ‘embarrassing’.

Vaughan, 47, was one of several people charged by the ECB after the racism scandal at his former county Yorkshire. But having already dropped him when the allegations emerged, the BBC allowed Vaughan to contribute to Test Match Special during the last Test against New Zealand.

That move has enraged BBC Sport’s BAME Group and the 5 Live Diversity Group, who said on Monday in a powerful letter that while Vaughan — who strongly denies the allegation — is innocent until proven guilty, it must be acknowledged how ‘damaging, embarrassing and unsettling this is to many colleagues across BBC Sport, BBC Radio 5 Live and the wider BBC’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iS4qy_0gNKOjrn00
A BBC diversity group has it out at the broadcaster's decision to stand by Michael Vaughan

It added that the depth of feeling within the BBC is ‘excruciating, overwhelming and unbearable’.

England are next in action against India at Edgbaston on Friday.

Last night, talks over whether Vaughan would be part of the coverage were ongoing, amid increasing pressure.

A BBC spokesperson said: ‘We acknowledge some staff have raised concerns and we will discuss those with them.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFKhk_0gNKOjrn00
Vaughan, 47, has returned to work during the New Zealand Test series despite an ECB charge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xXmkT_0gNKOjrn00

Vaughan (below) was not part of the BBC’s coverage of the Ashes after Azeem Rafiq claimed that Vaughan told a group of non-white players in 2009 that there were ‘too many of you lot, we need to do something about it’.

He returned to the airwaves in March but was charged by the ECB with bringing the game into disrepute earlier this month.

The disciplinary hearings are not until September.

An hour before the Test started on Thursday, head of BBC Sport Barbara Slater told staff via email she would stand by Vaughan. It was also understood that the charge would not be discussed during coverage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jMZs6_0gNKOjrn00
Vaughan has been charged by the ECB in light of evidence given by Azeem Rafiq (right)

The diversity groups’ letter says: ‘With Vaughan implicated in this scandal and now understood to be charged by the ECB, it feels inexcusable that he should continue to appear as a representative of BBC Sport.

‘Colleagues from all backgrounds from across the BBC have been in touch to share their disbelief and dismay, with some moved to tears because of the lack of empathy over this.

‘What support is in place for colleagues deeply affected by this, but still having to work with Michael Vaughan? This is a shocking miscalculation.’

