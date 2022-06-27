ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Emma Raducanu’s full list of sponsors worth more than £8m after US Open win includes luxury brands from Dior to Porsche

By Joshua Jones
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SaVIQ_0gNKNHNm00

A YEAR AGO, Emma Raducanu had not won a tour-level tennis match.

Now she is a US Open champion and a global household name with 2.4million Instagram followers and a net worth of a whopping £10m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XU9V2_0gNKNHNm00
Emma Raducanu's US Open win changed her life forever - and her bank balance too Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2285Gr_0gNKNHNm00
She has landed herself a whole host of whopping deals with various brands Credit: Getty

Some even predict the Bromley ace will become the first £1billion athlete as a marketer’s dream model and representative.

Around a fifth of her current value, £1.8m, came as prize money following her heroic Flushing Meadows run, not dropping a set in her ten matches.

A further £181k was from her breakthrough Wimbledon venture that captured the heart of the nation.

But the majority rolled in the wake of that win.

The megabucks, at least £8m, came rolling in as Raducanu, 19, signed sponsorship deals with a whole host of massive brands - from car manufacturers to luxury jewellers.

SunSport rounds up the tennis sensation’s list of incredible deals…

Nike - £100,000

One of the sponsors already in place was sportswear giant Nike, who beat off rivals and picked Rads up before she burst on to the scene at Wimbledon last year.

It means the teenager wears their clothes, trainers and accessories on and off the court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229cUm_0gNKNHNm00
She burst on to the scene at Wimbledon 2021 decked out head to toe in Nike gear Credit: PA

Their deal is worth around £100,000 per year and is on a rolling contract, so that will likely continue to rise in the seasons to come.

Wilson - £100,000

Similarly to Nike, Wilson had Raducanu on their books early.

It is understood their arrangement with the tennis star is pretty much the same as Nike’s, too - with Raducanu using a Wilson racket and earning about £100,000 doing so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECAZF_0gNKNHNm00
The British tennis sensation plays with a Wilson Steam - disguised as the new Blade V8 Credit: Getty

But although she appears to use the “copper green” Blade V8, the Brit actually plays with a Wilson Steam 100, a discontinued model which gets spray painted to look like the Blade.

Tiffany & Co - £2m

Raducanu’s first major sponsorship came just days after her US Open triumph as she was confirmed as a house ambassador for Tiffany & Co - and therefore a colleague of Beyonce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EwoLb_0gNKNHNm00
The Tiffany & Co deal guarantees her £2m and endless designer jewellery Credit: Getty

She had already been wearing some of their beautiful jewellery, including on the court in New York, before the announcement was made.

And now she will barely be spotted without the earrings, necklaces, rings and bracelets that help her pocket a whopping £2m.

Dior - £2m

A second fashion commercial sponsorship, a second deal worth £2m for the superstar.

The fashion label wasted No Time in tying Raducanu down - kitting her out in one of their statement pieces for the James Bond No Time To Die premiere.

Raducanu told Vogue: “Being able to wear a dress like that made with all the magic in the Dior ateliers was a totally unique experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dKJ37_0gNKNHNm00
Raducanu stunned in her debut Dior outing at the No Time To Die premiere Credit: Getty

"The detailed embroidery was exceptional and I was so honoured to attend my first movie premiere in it.”

She will model Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s womenswear collections and also endorse their make-up and skincare ranges.

Evian - Unknown

All of these agreements and contracts is thirsty work.

Thankfully, drinking water company came calling with an offer to make Raducanu a global brand ambassador - although the fees have not been revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22l3C8_0gNKNHNm00
Evian water scooped the teenager at the end of 2021 Credit: The Mega Agency

It was a wise move from Evian, as they also provide all the water bottles for the Wimbledon Championships each summer.

Their first photoshoot saw Rads pictured in her Wimbledon whites in a pink changing room before she dazzled at Evian’s launch of their sparkling water in February.

And then the teenage superstar teamed up with Dua Lipa and gave the singer some quick tips on how to improve her tennis.

British Airways - £1m

It was no wonder the airline giant decided to snap up the world’s highest-flying star in December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03WrSF_0gNKNHNm00
Raducanu celebrated becoming British Airway's newest global ambassador in style

Raducanu can forget converting her massive career earnings into Avios points because she can catch a flight wherever and whenever as BA’s global ambassador - a fitting title for the Canada-born daughter of a Romanian and Chinese who grew up in South London.

Reports suggest the deal is worth a seven-figure sum - and therefore could be well in excess of £1m.

Sports Direct - Unknown

While technically not one of their sponsored athletes, Rads featured alongside a whole host of sporting heroes in Sports Direct’s all-star cast for their Christmas advert.

The retailers spent a whopping £6m on the commercial overall, with Raducanu getting a slice of that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfRnJ_0gNKNHNm00
She dug out her tennis kit to feature in the Sports Direct Christmas ad Credit: The Mega Agency

Declan Rice, Jordan Pickford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Mount, Fran Kirby, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Maro Itoje were also part of the video clip.

Raducanu’s role - decked out in her dress and visor - saw her duck behind car in the driving snow asking for “new balls please” then ping a trademark serve into the back of Jack Grealish.

Vodafone - £3m

Raducanu added the mobile network as the latest string to her impressive bow of sponsorships in March.

The 19-year-old was signed as their grassroots ambassador to try and inspire the next generation of tennis heroes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KL2J8_0gNKNHNm00
The Brit is said to earn £3m as the grassroots rep for mobile network Vodafone Credit: Getty

Part of the deal sees her promote the Play Your Way to Wimbledon tournament, which gives junior talents across the country the chance to take to the famous lawns of the All England Club.

She said: "The support I received at a grassroots level has been key to my development as a player, and I’m looking forward to helping make these initiatives even bigger, better and more accessible."

Porsche - Unknown

Then comes the deal that matters most to petrol-head Raducanu.

She grew up go-karting and riding in motocross - and retains her passion for all engines on wheels racing around tracks in MotoGP and Formula One.

So now her huge contract as a Porsche ambassador not only banks her extra cash but gives her access to their “iconic” motors.

And she clearly loved every second of this unveiling shoot, getting to pose with a £131k 911 GT3 and a classic 911 Carrera 3.2 - then was gifted her very own car to take home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYerc_0gNKNHNm00
Rads undoubtedly enjoyed her photoshoot with Porsche Credit: The Mega Agency

Raducanu - who also still drives a Dacia Sandero - beamed: “For me to a brand ambassador for Porsche means a lot. Porsche is one of the brands I’ve always loved from a young age.

“One of my first tennis coaches drove a 911. Whenever I would turn up to practice in the morning, I would see his Porsche, I would go ‘wow’ and be dreaming of one day sitting in my own.

“My favourite car is the 911 for sure. Throughout the generations it’s so unique and beautiful in every way. I feel like it’s one of the most iconic cars out there.”

HSBC - Unknown

Last but by no means least, and just in time for Wimbledon, Raducanu cashed in on a partnership with the Championships' official banking partner.

Her deal with HSBC runs for four years and includes helping to educate young people on money.

It has extra personal interest, too, with both of her parents working in the financial sector.

She said: "To partner with HSBC is so natural for me having grown up playing in the HSBC Road to Wimbledon and having been a customer for many years.

"If I wasn't a tennis player, I would definitely want to work in finance so I'm excited to learn more about the industry in the years to come. We are working on some really cool ideas."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vicYs_0gNKNHNm00
Rads landed a bumper deal with finance brand HSBC Credit: HSBC

Comments / 0

