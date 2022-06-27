GMA’s Ginger Zee returns to show after giving massive update on new project and her ‘travel nightmare’

GMA star Ginger Zee is set to return to the show this week as she revealed she has been shooting a new project.

Zee, who is the chief meteorologist at ABC News, seemed to have a travel nightmare while filming in the Rocky Mountains.

Ginger Zee is set to return to GMA this week Credit: Instagram/@ginger_zee

The meteorologist revealed she has been shooting in the Rocky Mountains Credit: Twitter

The 41-year-old revealed she and her filming crew suffered a flat tire while driving on the rural roads of the Rockies.

Their flight was delayed, forcing them to miss a connection.

And, they were unable to rent a vehicle, meaning they had to travel by Uber.

Zee has been absent from GMA in recent weeks, sparking concern among fans.

But she tweeted on June 24: “I’ll be back on GMA next week and you’ll see this fascinating adventure I have been shooting out in the Rocky Mountains soon on @ABCNewsLive.

“Hope y’all have a wonderful weekend.”

Viewers tweeted online that they have missed Zee as they tuned in to GMA last week.

One said: “Missed you Ginger. I hope you had a wonderful time.”

Another commented: “I missed seeing you on GMA later this week, but look forward to your report.

“I hope your return home is less hectic than your recent car issues.”

Twitter users revealed they are excited to see Zee’s report as some described the Rockies as a “beautiful part” of America.

Last month, Zee fought back tears while discussing the Uvalde school shooting as she returned to the show after a few days away.

She admitted that she woke up crying after the massacre that saw 21 people, including 19 students, killed.

She explained that she has two young boys who are meant to walk to their school in minutes.

Zee said: “And it’s taking all of me to not drive up there and not let them go in.”

'WOKE UP CRYING'

She admitted that the shooting had left her “shaking”.

She said: “I went to bed sobbing, I woke up crying and feeling a lot of fear. And I think that anyone can relate and we all feel it.”

Fans praised Ginger for how she shared her emotion.

One viewer tweeted: "I love how you shared your raw emotion moments ago, Ginger."

A second said they could see the “emotion and pain” on her face while she appeared on the show.

It was her first episode back following her battle with Covid-19.

Zee has also opened up about her journey with depression and the stigma surrounding mental health.

Ginger told People magazine in a 2020 interview, "I was a master at hiding my mental health issues. Especially from myself.”