ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

GMA’s Ginger Zee returns to show after giving massive update on new project and her ‘travel nightmare’

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vUGwi_0gNKN6l200

GMA star Ginger Zee is set to return to the show this week as she revealed she has been shooting a new project.

Zee, who is the chief meteorologist at ABC News, seemed to have a travel nightmare while filming in the Rocky Mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pKgTy_0gNKN6l200
Ginger Zee is set to return to GMA this week Credit: Instagram/@ginger_zee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wmBPo_0gNKN6l200
The meteorologist revealed she has been shooting in the Rocky Mountains Credit: Twitter

The 41-year-old revealed she and her filming crew suffered a flat tire while driving on the rural roads of the Rockies.

Their flight was delayed, forcing them to miss a connection.

And, they were unable to rent a vehicle, meaning they had to travel by Uber.

Zee has been absent from GMA in recent weeks, sparking concern among fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41z1pN_0gNKN6l200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cd6us_0gNKN6l200

But she tweeted on June 24: “I’ll be back on GMA next week and you’ll see this fascinating adventure I have been shooting out in the Rocky Mountains soon on @ABCNewsLive.

“Hope y’all have a wonderful weekend.”

Viewers tweeted online that they have missed Zee as they tuned in to GMA last week.

One said: “Missed you Ginger. I hope you had a wonderful time.”

Another commented: “I missed seeing you on GMA later this week, but look forward to your report.

“I hope your return home is less hectic than your recent car issues.”

Twitter users revealed they are excited to see Zee’s report as some described the Rockies as a “beautiful part” of America.

Last month, Zee fought back tears while discussing the Uvalde school shooting as she returned to the show after a few days away.

She admitted that she woke up crying after the massacre that saw 21 people, including 19 students, killed.

She explained that she has two young boys who are meant to walk to their school in minutes.

Zee said: “And it’s taking all of me to not drive up there and not let them go in.”

'WOKE UP CRYING'

She admitted that the shooting had left her “shaking”.

She said: “I went to bed sobbing, I woke up crying and feeling a lot of fear. And I think that anyone can relate and we all feel it.”

Fans praised Ginger for how she shared her emotion.

One viewer tweeted: "I love how you shared your raw emotion moments ago, Ginger."

A second said they could see the “emotion and pain” on her face while she appeared on the show.

It was her first episode back following her battle with Covid-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xVpHi_0gNKN6l200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yf8EV_0gNKN6l200

Zee has also opened up about her journey with depression and the stigma surrounding mental health.

Ginger told People magazine in a 2020 interview, "I was a master at hiding my mental health issues. Especially from myself.”

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Hallmark Stars Secretly Welcome Baby Together: 'Our Hearts Are Full'

Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally, who both star in Hallmark Channel projects, welcomed their first baby together. Gonzalo, 40, shared the exciting news on Instagram Sunday. McNally, 33, stars in the series When Calls the Heart as Lucas Bouchard, while Gonzalo's latest Hallmark Channel movie is Cut, Color, Murder. They both starred in the 2018 Hallmark movie The Sweetest Heart.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan's appearance leaves Lara Spencer in awe in latest photo

Michael Strahan caused a stir among his followers with his latest appearance – but none were as smitten as his co-star Lara Spencer. The GMA anchor finally returned to Instagram after a week of silence and shared an eye-catching new photo of himself rocking a fedora while posing for a selfie. Captioning the image, Michael joked: "Yo, do I look fedorable? LOLOL. Thank you to my man @leaf.livin for hooking it up!"
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger Zee
Page Six

Sharon Osbourne gives update on Ozzy after his ‘life-altering’ surgery

Sharon Osbourne is keeping fans updated on Ozzy Osbourne’s health after he underwent a “life-altering” surgery on Monday. “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. “Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.” A family source previously told Page Six that there would be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, with a nurse likely to be brought into the home during Ozzy’s recovery.  “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Morning Show Host Reveals Engagement Live on Air

BBC weather reporter Carol Kirkwood revealed live on the air that she is now engaged, 14 years after divorcing her first husband. On the May 23 episode of BBC Breakfast, at the end of the weather forecast, host Sally Nugent suddenly remarked, "I'm a little bit concerned about you this morning. I don't know how you're managing to stand up with that giant rock on your left hand, Carol."
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Depression#Rockies#Gma#Abc News#Kille
Popculture

'Today': Al Roker's Family Hit by Significant Life Change

Al Roker and his family are adjusting to a significant life change. The Today Show personality's youngest son, Nick, is leaving home to attend college, according to Hello Magazine. This decision paves the way for Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts to be empty-nesters, with the house to themselves. Roker decided to use his status to seek advice on the topic from President Barack Obama himself.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

CBS Evening News host Norah O'Donnell saw her pay 'slashed in half to $3.8M' in latest contract after execs 'tried to lowball her so she'd quit'

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell has reportedly seen her pay package slashed by more than half amid cost-cutting at the ratings-bedeviled network. In April, following reports that she could be replaced, O'Donnell re-signed with CBS News for $3.8 million a year, down from her previous $8 million package, sources told the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Castle' Star Secretly Welcomes First Child

Stana Katic is officially a mom! The Castle alum and her husband, Kris Brkljac, recently took on parenting duties after they reportedly secretly welcomed their first child together this past winter. A representative for the actress confirmed the exciting life update in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, sharing, "They had a baby this winter and have been enjoying the time since cocooning as a family."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
survivornet.com

‘Today’ Show Weatherman Al Roker, 67, And Wife Deborah Roberts, 61, Share ‘Proud’ Moment For Their Special Needs Son, Nick, 19, Who’s Graduated High School

TODAY co-host Al Roker, 67, is experiencing a proud family milestone: his son Nick, 19, just graduated from a private special needs school in New York City. The prostate cancer survivor was all smiles in an Instagram post commemorating the grad, which serves as a bonus reminder for people to get in and get their screenings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.
PASADENA, CA
Popculture

'Today' Host Goes Under the Knife in Surgery for Back Pain

Today host Carson Daly is back to work after undergoing surgery earlier in the week. Stepping back into Studio 1A on Thursday, Daly opened up about the procedure he underwent to help his "chronic lower back pain, telling viewers and co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker that he is feeling much "better" after undergoing a new minimally-invasive, FDA-approved procedure called Intracept.
YOGA
Soaps In Depth

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Quinn Crashes The Wedding!

Quinn crashes Carter and Paris’ wedding in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers and what she says and does could change everything forever!. Although he’s admitted that he’s still in love with Quinn, Carter hastily proposed to Paris, determined to marry her and try to move on with his life. Rushing down the aisle, the couple arranges for a ceremony to be held at Il Giardino and invites everyone who’s willing to support the impromptu union.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Tyler Sanders, 'The Rookie' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor, Dies at 18

Tyler Sanders, a young actor best known for roles on ABC's The Rookie alongside Nathan Fillion and 9-1-1: Lone Star with Rob Lowe, has died at 18. According to the New York Post, Sanders passed away at his home in Los Angeles and reps for the young actor confirmed his death in a statement on Friday. No cause of death has been determined yet. A funeral service is scheduled for June 27 in Houston, Texas.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
546K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy