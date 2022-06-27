'Hearing the words absolutely took my breath away': Adele Roberts jumps for joy as she reveals she is cancer free nine months after being diagnosed with bowel cancer

Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts has announced she is 'cancer free'.

The TV and radio star, 43, was diagnosed with Stage 2 bowel cancer in October 2021, and has shared her experience of chemotherapy and surgery since her diagnosis.

Posting a photo of herself jumping for joy outside the hospital on Monday, the DJ revealed it was 'the day I've been waiting for' as she received scan results from her doctor.

Happy news: Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts has announced she is 'cancer free'. The TV and radio star, 43, was diagnosed with Stage 2 bowel cancer in October 2021

Posting an emotional message alongside photos of herself and her physician Dr Khan, Adele wrote: 'Angel on Earth. The day I’ve been waiting for.

'Hearing the words “you’re free of cancer” absolutely took my breath away. I keep replaying it in my mind. It was the most beautiful sound I think I’ve ever heard. Even though I was praying Dr Khan would say that to me I don’t think my head let me believe it until I heard it.'

'Everything we’ve been through seems to be swirling around in my body and life feels a bit surreal at the moment… BUT I AM SO GRATEFUL! I am counting my blessings.'

Joy: Adele shared a snap of herself jumping for joy outside the hospital after receiving the news on Monday morning

Emotional: 'Hearing the words “you’re free of cancer” absolutely took my breath away. I keep replaying it in my mind,' Adele wrote

'I am also in awe of anyone dealing with cancer. The courage, the strength, the determination… and at times, the humour you have shown has been nothing short of super human.'

'You’ve inspired me and given me the fire to never give up. You’re warriors and it’s thanks to seeing you being so strong that’s kept me going. Feel the fear and do it anyway.'

'Sometimes it took me all my strength just to get out of bed and face the day but I still did it. Every day I made sure I did something to do a huge f*ck you to cancer. It’s taken too many of us. I didn’t know what fate had in store for me but I knew I’d never stop trying.'

Love: Adele went on to thank her loved ones, including her girlfriend Kate Holderness who has nursed the star at their home

Adele went on to thank her loved ones, including her girlfriend Kate Holderness, writing:

'Thank you to my family, my friends, everyone who’s taken time to message me, send love or positive thoughts. You’ve kept me going and helped me slay this beast. That’s one thing Dr Khan said to me. Your mind can go to dark places when dealing with cancer but that’s the one thing I knew I had control over.'

'My body might have been dying - it’s still so sore now - but there was no way I was letting it destroy my spirit.'

'If anything it’s made me happier than I’ve ever been. Going through the darkness has given me the light. It’s transformed me, given me my little stoma Audrey, brought amazing people into my life and it’s time now for me to start really living.'

Support: Adele's post was met with an outpouring of love from her Radio 1 colleagues and Kate

'Thank you to Dr Kahn, his team and the whole of the NHS. You are angels amongst us. Thank you for saving my life.'

'Thank you to my Kate. The reason I had the strength to get out of bed every morning. I will never leave you and I will always find you. In this life and the the next.'

As lovely man I met called Terry told me recently: Yesterday is history Tomorrow is a mystery And today is a gift.'

The DJ underwent colostomy surgery to remove a bowel tumor last year and told her followers at the time that 'this little stoma bag helped save my life'.

Cancer battle: The DJ underwent colostomy surgery to remove a bowel tumor last year and told her followers at the time that 'this little stoma bag helped save my life' (Kate is pictured changing Adele's bag during a BBC film)

A colostomy diverts one end of the colon (part of the bowel) through an opening (stoma) in the tummy. A pouch is placed over the stoma to collect faeces.

She has also endured multiple rounds of chemotherapy.

Adele's partner Kate has cared for her at their own, with the star telling Hello! Magazine this month that the diagnosis has made them closer than ever.

'It sounds strange but it's brought us closer than ever. I've always loved Kate but since my diagnosis I've seen a different side to her. She's my counsellor, my mentor and the best nurse ever,' Adele explained.

'She helped me when I could barely walk and had to shuffle into work at Radio 1. She's my absolute hero.'

Holderness added: 'I've always been a timid person but Adele's illness has unleashed a strength in me I never knew I had.'

Hope: The TV and radio star was seen breaking down in a BBC film about her experience this month as she revealed her hope that at the scheduled scan she would be told she's 'cancer free'

THE SYMPTOMS OF BOWEL CANCER, WHICH DEVELOPS FROM POLYPS IN THE COLON AND RECTUM

Bowel, or colorectal, cancer affects the large bowel, which is made up of the colon and rectum.

Such tumours usually develop from pre-cancerous growths, called polyps.

Symptoms include:

Bleeding from the bottom

Blood in stools

A change in bowel habits lasting at least three weeks

Unexplained weight loss

Extreme, unexplained tiredness

Abdominal pain

Most cases have no clear cause, however, people are more at risk if they:

Are over 50

Have a family history of the condition

Have a personal history of polyps in their bowel

Suffer from inflammatory bowel disease, such as Crohn's disease

Lead an unhealthy lifestyle

Treatment usually involves surgery, and chemo- and radiotherapy.

More than nine out of 10 people with stage one bowel cancer survive five years or more after their diagnosis.

This drops significantly if it is diagnosed in later stages.

According to Bowel Cancer UK figures, more than 41,200 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer every year in the UK.

It affects around 40 per 100,000 adults per year in the US, according to the National Cancer Institute.