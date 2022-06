Last year, I told you that Netflix was eying the Fort Monmouth Army Base for its second-largest studio! We finally have an update. Before I spill the exciting news, just think of all the incredible shows Netflix produces - You, Nailed It, The Umbrella Academy, Orange is the New Black...I could go on and on. Chances are, you and your family have binged AT LEAST one.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 26 MINUTES AGO