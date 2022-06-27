Parents and Teachers Agree on This One Thing When it Comes to Learning

My mother has always doubted herself, especially her intelligence. She struggled a lot in school academically and this affected her self-esteem her whole life, namely by feeling “stupid”. She went to school in the 1950s and 60s and, from the way she describes it, she didn’t get a lot of help or encouragement from her teachers or family. She particularly struggles with reading and writing, which makes her avoid both of them as much as possible.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 19 DAYS AGO