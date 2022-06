HARLAN — A new leadership program will be available for Harlan Community High School students in the 2022-23 school year. The program, Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG), will help students build skills to be successful in the classroom, in the workplace, and in life. The class will be offered during the school day and participants will receive an elective credit.

HARLAN, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO