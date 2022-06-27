ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover-foxcroft, ME

Check Out Our 2022 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival Photos

By Kid
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After being cancelled in 2020, and 2021, people came out in force for the annual Maine Whoopie Pie Festival, in Dover-Foxcroft, this past Saturday. Thousands...

Comments / 0

 

NEWS CENTER Maine

Enjoy diners? Here are five of Maine’s best

MAINE, USA — Joe Ricchio, the host of the Food Coma Podcast, joins us from time to time on 207 to talk food. On the menu today: diners. Ricchio picked some of his favorites, including places where you can get a first-rate burger, tuna melt, and much more. Watch our conversation to see what he recommends.
Z107.3

The ‘Welcome To Maine’ Boys Visit Marden’s

The boys find some wicked good deals at Marden's, bub!. All together now! "I should have bought it when I saw it at Marden's." These 100% Mainah boys, Troy and Mark, have a Facebook page and YouTube channel, called "Welcome To Maine" that pokes fun at all the things that make the state of Maine so unique to the rest of the country. They have covered it all, from red snapper hot dogs, fiddleheads, whoopie pies, ticks, Italian sandwiches, Stephen King's house, Paul Bunyan, and Allen's Coffee Brandy, so it was only a matter of time before Marden's made the cut.
Down East

$35 Lobster Rolls? Shelling Out For Lobster Is Nothing New

It’s not just from Eastport to Kittery that astronomical lobster prices make the news. Per the New York Times: “A scarcity of Maine lobsters has pushed the retail price sky high and has caused some restaurants to remove the shellfish from their menus.” DC’s Washingtonian magazine reported much the same: “Some restaurants are charging market price, which clocks in at $100 per two-pound lobster (pre-tax) at DC steakhouse The Prime Rib. Other places with lower check points are 86-ing lobster for now.” But national hand-wringing over Maine’s catch is nothing new: that Washingtonian story appeared a few months ago, while the Times piece ran almost exactly 50 years before.
The Maine Writer

Pick your own strawberries

After a long Maine winter, we always look forward to the warm, sunny days of summer and the farm-fresh produce and vegetables offered at farms and farm stands around the state. June also brings us sweet, juicy strawberries, and with that comes picking your own berries. I am sharing some farms that are offering pick-your-own strawberries, but you need to act quickly because strawberry season only lasts about three weeks and is usually done by the middle of July.
Q97.9

Forget Universal, Play With Dinosaurs This Summer in Maine

Yes, Universal is home to "Jurassic Park," where you can relax on a water ride and see dinosaurs, get turned upside down on the Velocicoaster, and even come face to face with Blue (velociraptor). Did you know you do not have to travel that far to see some dinosaurs? You can actually see and hear some cool dinosaurs in Maine.
101.9 The Rock

A Great White Shark Sighting Closed Down a Beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

We're reading about shark sightings several times a month around New England, especially in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. Cape Cod is leading the count, sometimes with up to 10 sightings a week. These sightings don't surprise me much, as the Cape's become a hot bed over the last decade with more and more sharks sightings, including Great Whites. There's even a "Cape Shark" store, as well as social media pages by The Cape Shark.
101.9 The Rock

Kitty Lost in Maine for 11 Days is Remarkably Reunited With His Family in Texas

One family in Texas now has a very soft spot in their heart for Maine and Mainers. The Tally family had been traveling around in their motorhome throughout the Northeast. They were hitting all the big destinations like Boston and New York. Acadia National Park was also part of their plans. That's when the vacation took a bad turn. They got in an accident. A bad accident.
94.3 WCYY

Do We Have Gay Bars in Maine?

We used to have Styxx in Portland but that closed down years ago and we really don’t have much to replace it with. We’re no Portland, Oregon but if you walk down our streets you’d think there would be a lot more gay-friendly places given our demographic.
94.3 WCYY

One Historical Inn In Maine Has A Chillingly Haunted History

Countless amounts of people have traveled along Route 1A in Maine from Bangor on their way to Ellsworth and Bar Harbor. Through twists and turns, you'll come up to a picturesque hilltop opening with a majestic colonial building sitting atop known as the Lucerne Inn. The inn has been maintained since it was built in 1818, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and still operates today hosting guests, weddings and other events. But after decades of strange noises, shadows and other occurrences being reported by visitors, the question was asked, "is this place haunted?". And of course, there's a story.
newscentermaine.com

Three Maine mustangs return to the wild

Last July, the state stepped in and seized a herd of abused and mistreated horses from a farm in Springvale. The Neglected 20, are now back where they belong.
WGME

Maine's black fly season is now all summer long

(BDN) -- Nothing ruins a perfect Maine summer day faster than clouds of biting insects. Anyone who has spent any time here from May to October knows this and awaits their arrival with equal dread and stoic resignation. From Kittery to Fort Kent, black flies, mosquitos, midges, deer flies and...
Q106.5

Scorching Heat Forecast for Much of Maine Friday

The week will wrap up with a very warm Friday, with temps in the mid-90s. It looks like Friday will be a scorcher for much of Maine. New Center Maine meteorologist, Keith Carson, says temps could top out in the mid-90s in areas of the state. The National Weather Service...
WGME

Big weather changes expected for Independence Day weekend in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- In typical Maine fashion, the upcoming holiday weekend will feature some ups and downs when it comes to weather. Starting with Friday, it looks to get pretty toasty. Temperatures will surge into the 90s inland, while a sea breeze will keep the beaches in the 80s. If you're kicking off the weekend early, it looks like a great day to cool off by the ocean or lake. Other than some high clouds, we'll see lots of sunshine on Friday, so sunburns will happen quickly. It's a good idea to bring the sunscreen if you have outdoor plans this weekend.
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

