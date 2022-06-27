ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

WATCH: Lightning hits boat off Florida; Coast Guard rescues 7

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NAFia_0gNKANZV00

CLEARWATER, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Seven people had to be rescued from a boat 100 miles off of Clearwater after their vessel was hit by lightning Saturday.

The Coast Guard said they received an alert about the boat’s emergency and got in contact with the boat’s owner. She told them that her husband and other people were participating in a fishing tournament when the boat was struck by lightning.

‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera missing again from Florida rehab center: report

A helicopter crew eventually located the occupants, five women and two men, and airlifted them back to Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater. The boaters’ family met them at the base.

“Lightning storms are routinely encountered in the Florida maritime environment and can pose a significant hazard to boaters,” said Lt. David McKinley, Coast Guard pilot. “Fortunately, the boaters in this case were well prepared with all necessary safety equipment including an EPIRB ((Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon), flares, and a marine VHF radio to ensure a quick and efficient rescue.”

The boat’s owner worked with a salvage business to recover the disabled vessel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

What is a Blue Alert?

Among the various alerts from law enforcement that you may notice flashing across your cellphone screen or appearing in your social media feeds is the Blue Alert.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
Clearwater, FL
Accidents
YourErie

Thief breaks into Harborcreek building by removing AC window unit

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Harborcreek building recently was burglarized. The 64-year-old male victim said his building was burglarized after a thief entered through a first-floor window by removing an air conditioner. The incident occurred sometime between midnight on June 12 and midnight on June 16. Multiple items were stolen during the burglary, including blankets and quilts […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mckinley
Person
Bam Margera
YourErie

Millcreek Police searching for suspect in laptop theft

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Township Police are investigating a theft that took place at a Millcreek restaurant last week. Police report a suspect stole a silver Lenovo laptop computer valued at $500 on June 22, 2022 at a restaurant in Millcreek Township. According to police, the suspect is a white male who was wearing a green shirt […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Fetterman calls for Biden administration to fine airlines amid cancellations

(The Hill) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman (D) called on the Biden administration to fine airlines for flights they cancel, amid thousands of flight cancellations already this week as Americans head into the Fourth of July travel weekend. “The Department of Transportation needs to take action. They should start fining airlines up to $27,500 per passenger for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Lightning Storms#Salvage#Accident#The Coast Guard#Vhf#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Advocacy group calls for guardianship reform in PA

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PA ADAPT, an organization advocating for disability rights, is asking for a review of what they call “Pennsylvania’s broken guardianship system.” When an individual lacks the capacity to make certain decisions, a substitute decision-maker, or “guardian”, can act on their behalf, according to the disability rights of Pennsylvania. PA ADAPT […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania expanding access to transportation assistance programs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania will be expanding access to its transportation assistance programs. Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the Pennsylvania departments of Transportation (PennDOT) and Human Services (DHS) have been awarded a $750,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to expand its Find My Ride (FMR) online tool. Pennsylvania was among 17 states that received […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania Treasurer announces $100 deposits for these Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity today announced that qualifying PA 529 Guaranteed Savings Plan (GSP) account owners will receive a $100 account deposit. In addition, all PA 529 GSP account owners’ asset-based fees will be waived for the fiscal year, beginning July 1, 2022. The deposit and fee waivers are being funded by […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

Pa. House rejects call for location of Joe Paterno statue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Pennsylvania lawmaker Aaron Bernstine introduced an amendment to a state Senate bill that would require Penn State University to provide information about the location of the Joe Paterno statue. As of Monday, June 27, the state representative is left guessing after the state House rejected the amendment in a vote […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania Governor race could shape abortion rights in PA

Supporters that are pro-choice and pro-life are weighing in on the importance of local elections after the ruling of Roe v Wade and what voters should do before heading to the polls. A local political analyst also told us how the governor’s race in November could shape abortion rights in Pennsylvania. Here’s more on how […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Best school districts in Pennsylvania

(Stacker) – A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy