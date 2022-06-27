ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salix, IA

BROWNS LAKE CAMPGROUND TO PARTIALLY OPEN

By Woody Gottburg
kscj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODBURY COUNTY CONSERVATION BOARD WILL BE REOPENING A PORTION OF THE CAMPGROUND AT BROWN’S LAKE-BIGELOW PARK NEAR SALIX, IOWA,ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29TH. THE...

kscj.com

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

Reconstruction scheduled for Dace Ave. bridge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City bridge that's been deemed one of the most structurally-deficient in Iowa is finally getting a makeover. The city will be closing Dace Ave. between Floyd Blvd. and Bluff Rd., starting Tuesday, July 5th, so crews can replace a bridge deck, sidewalk, railings and light poles.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

WEST KINGS HWY BRIDGE PROJECT TO BEGIN

SIOUX CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS THE START OF THE WEST KINGS HIGHWAY BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PROJECT ON THE CTY’S NORTHSIDE SHOULD BEGIN ON OR ABOUT NEXT TUESDAY, JULY 5TH. THE PROJECT WILL REPLACE THE EXISTING TIMBER BRIDGE ON WEST KINGS HIGHWAY OVER HANFORD CREEK WITH A 12 X 8...
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salix, IA
State
Iowa State
Woodbury County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
County
Woodbury County, IA
kscj.com

VOTE FOR SIOUX CITY IN STATEWIDE VIDEO CONTEST

SIOUX CITY IS ONE OF 26 IOWA COMMUNITIES THAT HAVE SUBMITTED VIDEOS OF THEIR TOWN TO WIN A MURAL PAINTED BY IOWA ARTIST BEN SCHUH. ELIZABETH CHRISTENSON, SPOKESWOMAN FOR THE IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, SAYS YOU CAN SEE THE VIDEOS ON THE AGENCY’S FACEBOOK PAGE. VIDEO1 OC…….. “HOMETOWN SPIRIT”...
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping Sites#Browns#Campground#Browns Lake Campground
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 14:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Sioux, Plymouth and Woodbury. In Nebraska, Dixon and Dakota. In South Dakota, Gregory, Jerauld, Sanborn, Miner, Brule, Aurora, Davison, Hanson, McCook, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Clay and Union. * TIMING...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * WINDS...South 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 90s to lower 100s. * LIGHTNING...Dry lightning may be possible later this evening. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

FIRE DAMAGES LE MARS RECYCLING BUSINESS

FIRE DAMAGED A LE MARS RECYCLING CENTER WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. LE MARS FIRE-RESCUE WAS DISPATCHED TO VAN’S SANITATION IN THE INDUSTRIAL AREA OF THAT CITY JUST AFTER 3:30 P.M. FIREFIGHTERS FOUND A SEMI-TRAILER FULL OF RECYCLED MATERIALS ON FIRE AND THE FIRE HAD SPREAD TO SEVERAL LARGE BALES OF RECYCLED PLASTICS, SHREDDED PAPER, AND ALUMINUM.
LE MARS, IA
kscj.com

FIREWORKS COMPLAINTS DOWN FROM PREVIOUS YEARS

THE SOUND OF SKYROCKETS AND OTHER FIREWORKS EXPLODING AROUND SIOUX CITY IS BEING HEARD MORE FREQUENTLY THIS WEEK. POLICE SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THE PROBLEM IS, IT’S NOT LEGAL TO SHOOT THEM OFF YET:. FWKS1 OC………..AS WELL. :12. THOSE TIMES ARE FROM 1 P.M. UNTIL 11...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Lithium battery explosion likely caused Le Mars fire, fire-rescue says

"Firefighters did an excellent job of controlling the fire. This was an exceptionally large fire that moved very rapidly causing an extremely dangerous situation. The weather conditions also were tough on the firefighters with several of them being checked and rehabbed by EMS personnel. A total of forty-five Fire and Ems personnel responded to the emergency," said a statement from Fire Chief David Schipper.
LE MARS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kscj.com

CITY COUNCIL PASSES AFTER HOURS CLUB ORDINANCE

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY HAS PASSED AN ORDINANCE REGULATING THE OPERATION OF AFTER HOUR CLUBS IN SIOUX CITY. THE ORDINANCE WAS PROPOSED BECAUSE OF MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS IN THE LAST SEVERAL YEARS, AS WELL AS OTHER CRIMINAL ACTIVITY THAT HAS OCCURRED AT CLUBS WHICH OPERATE PRIMARILY BETWEEN 2:00 A.M. AND 6:00 A.M.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

BARNES DENIED BOND REDUCTION

BOND WILL REMAIN AT $150,000 FOR A SIOUX CITY WOMAN CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER AND DRUG RELATED CHARGES. A JUDGE DENIED A REQUEST TO REDUCE THE BOND OF 32 YEAR OLD KATRINA BARNES, WHO IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER, POSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER FENTANYL.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Redemption centers welcome new bottle bill

REGIONAL—A penny in 2022 does not go nearly as far as it did in 1979, which is why David Brommer was pleased to see a recent update to the state’s bottle and can redemption law. “It’s definitely a good outcome for something that’s been needed for a long...
SIOUX CENTER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy