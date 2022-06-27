BROWNS LAKE CAMPGROUND TO PARTIALLY OPEN

Effective: 2022-06-29 14:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Sioux, Plymouth and Woodbury. In Nebraska, Dixon and Dakota. In South Dakota, Gregory, Jerauld, Sanborn, Miner, Brule, Aurora, Davison, Hanson, McCook, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Clay and Union. * TIMING...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * WINDS...South 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 90s to lower 100s. * LIGHTNING...Dry lightning may be possible later this evening. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

