It’s been over a decade since the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers faced off in Super Bowl XLV (45). The saying “Championships Last Forever” is true for not only the winner, but the losers as well. Recently Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin sat down on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor. They spoke about several topics in the episode; however one was the Super Bowl XLV loss to the Green Bay Packers.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO