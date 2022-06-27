ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbours' Clive Gibbons to face affair suspicions in new story

By Rianne Houghton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeighbours spoilers follow. Neighbours newcomer Byron Stone looks set to stir up trouble for his mum Jane Harris and her relationship with Clive Gibbons in a new scandalous story. Following Joe Klocek's arrival in Erinsborough as Jane's son Byron earlier this month, Jane and Clive's romance looks set to...

SheKnows

Phyllis Overhears Diane Trashing Her to Jack — and Gloria Counsels a Bickering Chloe and Chelsea

At the Abbott mansion, Kyle and Summer discuss the tea and food in Milan. He jokes that they need to move back and she ask him not to, before complaining that she’s trying to come up with a way to broker peace between their mothers. Kyle thinks they should stay out of their conflict. Summer muses that just being in the vicinity of Diane brings out the worst in Phyllis. Summer wonders if there’s a way they could get his mother out of town for a while. Kyle doesn’t think she’ll go for it — she’s putting roots down and even asked him for help finding a PR job. “Maybe we can get Phyllis to hire her at the hotel.” Summer shoots him a glare. His jokes aren’t funny today.
SheKnows

Jack Shuts Down Phyllis’ Attempt to Reconcile — and Tessa Reels Over News From the Doctor

At home, Mariah types while Tessa tunes her guitar. She stops because she worries it might be disturbing her working from home. Mariah loves having her own private concert. They chat about Mariah’s new workload and Kyle sticking around. She admits she might even be happy to see Summer staying. However, she is worried about how complicated Diane’s presence could make it for a lot of people.
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Spinelli on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Damian Spinelli isn’t seen as often these days on GENERAL HOSPITAL, so whenever he pops back into Port Charles for another visit, newer viewers can be forgiven for not knowing too much about the quirky character. Spinelli was first introduced back in November of 2006 when Bradford Anderson joined GH as the computer geek. Although initially a recurring character, Spinelli proved so popular Anderson was put on contract with the soap just six months later. He remained with the soap until December of 2013, earning three Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work along the way. Anderson has continued to pop back in periodically — well, aside from that one time when the role was briefly played by Blake Berris (ex-Nick, DAYS OF OUR LIVES) — and continues to delight fans with his occasional returns.
SheKnows

General Hospital Preview: What Happens Next Will Have ‘Giant Implications’ for Carly and Nina

The big ELQ vote will have far-reaching ramifications. According to General Hospital spoilers, today is the day — the day that ELQ’s board will vote to oust Valentin from his seat of power… or not. And while certainly the decision will be the biggest of big deals for the Quartermaines and their mega-corporation, it will also have a major trickle-down effect on other denizens of Port Charles — including a couple who need no additional reasons to clash!
SheKnows

Brooke Finds Taylor With Ridge After a Visit From Deacon — and Carter Can’t Stop Thinking of Quinn

At home, Brooke thinks about telling Ridge they’ll get through this and then kissing him. Deacon comes in and says her name. “You seem like you were a million miles away.” Brooke tells him Hope went to work. Deacon didn’t come to see his daughter. He had to see her and she’s been ignoring his texts and calls. The blonde reminds him they can’t be seen together. She won’t risk her future with Ridge.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Jaw-Dropper: [Spoiler] Returns Just When Sheila Needs Him Most

Fans watching The Bold and the Beautiful on Thursday, June 9, saw a face from the past — Sheila’s old pal Mike Guthrie, which means Ken Hanes is back in action, this time with Mike working as a guard in the local jail where Shelia’s being held. The actor first appeared in the role back in 1993 and turned up on and off until 2010. And now… he’s back, which can only mean things could be looking up for Sheila — and looking down for the Forresters and Li.
Cheryl E Preston

Patrick Gibbons returns to General Hospital as Wyatt Hoover

Patrick Gibbons returns to General HospitalPatrick J Gibbons. Patrick Gibbons will soon be returning to the ABC daytime drama General Hospital. At age 12 he was cast in the role of Wyatt Hoover the Boy Scout. When he reprises the character will now be a camp counselor. The actor got his start at age 6 on ABCs One Life to Live portraying a young Sam Manning from 2010-12 and reprised the role on the short-lived series online revival in 2013. He is scheduled to appear in Port Charles during the week of June 13. There are not any details of what the storyline will be.
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Ciara Confronts Hope as Bo Watches in Beyond Salem 2 Sneak Peek Video

“What the hell have you been doing for the past two years?”. It looks like at least one of the family reunions which will be at the center of Beyond Salem‘s second chapter will have a majorly awkward moment or two. Because when Ben and Ciara take their son Bo to meet grandma Hope, the new parents will try and get answers to a question that fans have been asking: Where has Hope been since leaving town in the wake of her daughter’s supposed death?
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle calls off Al Chapman affair

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Chas Dingle has made a vow to end her affair with Al Chapman in Emmerdale. Having just learned her mum Faith is battling breast cancer again, Chas made a self-destructive decision by retreating into the arms of village lothario Al. In Tuesday's episode, Chas felt guiltier than...
Collider

'Death in Paradise' Spin-Off 'Beyond Paradise' Confirmed With Kris Marshall Returning

BBC’s Death in Paradise is set to receive a spinoff with Kris Marshall returning as Humphrey Goodman for the lead role in Beyond Paradise. British-French crime drama Death in Paradise made its debut on BBC One in 2011. The first 3 seasons of the series follow Richard Poole (Ben Miller) a detective for the London Metropolitan Police who is sent to Saint Marie, an island in the Caribbean, where a British police officer was murdered. After solving the murder, he takes over as the island’s official detective inspector. However, things don’t last in this detective series, and the rest of the show’s seasons follow a series of officers who take over the job on the island. The current DI officer is Neville Parker who takes time to warm up to the island life.
