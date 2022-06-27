Neighbours' Clive Gibbons to face affair suspicions in new story

At the Abbott mansion, Kyle and Summer discuss the tea and food in Milan. He jokes that they need to move back and she ask him not to, before complaining that she’s trying to come up with a way to broker peace between their mothers. Kyle thinks they should stay out of their conflict. Summer muses that just being in the vicinity of Diane brings out the worst in Phyllis. Summer wonders if there’s a way they could get his mother out of town for a while. Kyle doesn’t think she’ll go for it — she’s putting roots down and even asked him for help finding a PR job. “Maybe we can get Phyllis to hire her at the hotel.” Summer shoots him a glare. His jokes aren’t funny today.

