ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Angel Di Maria 'is tired of waiting for Barcelona to make their move' and the departing Paris Saint-Germain star 'will join Juventus on a one-year deal following an ultimatum made by the Italian giants'

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Angel Di Maria has reportedly decided to join Juventus after he grew tired of waiting for Barcelona to make their move.

The Argentine winger is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer following the expiration of his contract and has been linked with moves to Juventus and Barcelona.

Juventus, unlike Barcelona, have made their move for Di Maria, who has been forced into making a decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tt8eM_0gNK5cBW00
Angel Di Maria has grown tired of waiting for Spanish giants Barcelona to make their move 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mnGj4_0gNK5cBW00
Di Maria has reportedly decided to join Juventus on what will be a one-year deal worth £6m

La Gazzetta dello Sport, as per Sport, have reported that Di Maria has 'grew tired' of waiting for Barcelona and has informed Juventus he is ready to sign a deal.

The Italian giants had issued an ultimatum to Di Maria, in order to hurry up a decision, with the threat of ending their interest in the 34-year-old.

Di Maria is set to sign a contract which is line with what he desires - a one-year deal with a net salary of £6million.

The report claims the move could be made official this week, and that Juventus boss Max Allegri, will give him an important role in their attack alongside January signing Dusan Vlahovic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JyH0f_0gNK5cBW00
Barcelona look to have missed out on signing the 34-year-old winger on a free transfer

It was previously reported that Di Maria had been keen on a return to Spain, having played for Barcelona's greatest rivals Real Madrid, from 2010 to 2014 in which he made 124 appearances.

Teaming up with Xavi in Catalonia would have put Di Maria on a rare list of players to have featured for both Clasico clubs, including Brazil legend Ronaldo and Portuguese winger Luis Figo.

Barcelona have suffered financial difficulties in recent seasons, though were able to offset a large wedge of their assets last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=313IUg_0gNK5cBW00
Di Maria had been issued an ultimatum by Juventus to make a decision over his future
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uvCJQ_0gNK5cBW00
The veteran leaves Paris Saint-Germain this summer following the expiration of his contract

Members voted in favour of selling off the club's retail operation and part of their TV rights, in a move which president Joan Laporta said would free up between £512m and £598m.

The club's main target is Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, and they have also been linked with Leeds winger Raphinha and Manchester City star Bernardo Silva among others.

Juventus had reportedly demanded a decision by the end of last week after meeting Di Maria's salary expectations.

The winger made 197 appearances for French giants PSG, in which he scored 56 goals.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi told Barcelona he would only sign a new contract if they signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool, claims new Bayern Munich star's agent, as he lifts the lid on negotiations from last year - before superstar joined PSG

Lionel Messi demanded Barcelona to sign Sadio Mane before eventually deciding to leave for PSG, according to the latter's agent. As his Barca contract started to run down last year, Messi went into negotiations with the club before moving to France in a stunning deal due to the LaLiga's side's financial woes.
FIFA
Daily Mail

Neymar's move to Juventus is unlikely to become reality for the Serie A giants with club chief Andrea Agnelli already having to cut costs in a bid to re-sign Paul Pogba... let alone splash out on the £43m Brazilian with sky-high wages

Neymar is unlikely to sign for Juventus with the Serie A giants already having to cut costs to sign Paul Pogba. The Paris Saint-Germain star has been offered to many top clubs across Europe including Juventus for £43million - though the Italian side are already on the verge of signing Pogba, who is leaving Manchester United upon the expiry of his contract this week.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Serie A club places a hefty price tag on a striker wanted at Juventus

While Juventus are tirelessly working on the additions of some major stars to their squad, Max Allegri also needs a backup striker for Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian will lead the line for the Bianconeri next season, but he’ll require a capable understudy who can take some of the burden off his shoulders.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'At Inter he felt like a king. At Chelsea, not so much': Former Blues striker Hernan Crespo backs Romelu Lukaku's decision to re-join Inter and admits he 'hurried' to AC Milan in 2004 because he 'didn't feel comfortable' in England

Hernan Crespo has supported Romelu Lukaku's decision to return to Inter Milan ahead of his imminent £6.9m loan move back to Serie A. The Chelsea striker underwent his medical in Italy on Wednesday, keen to leave last summer's disastrous £98m return to Stamford Bridge in his wake, at least temporarily.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Joan Laporta
Person
Xavi
Daily Mail

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku ends his Blues nightmare by re-joining Inter Milan on a season-long loan... six months after he kept the door open to San Siro return in bombshell interview

Romelu Lukaku has completed a sensational return to Inter Milan after a nightmare second spell at Chelsea. The Belgian striker endured a season to forget after re-joining the Blues for £98million last summer as he massively struggled for form on the pitch and also created friction off it with a bombshell interview.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool and Juventus 'are in talks over shock swap deal for Naby Keita and Adrien Rabiot' with Jurgen Klopp looking to continue summer transition of his squad

Liverpool and Juventus are reported to be considering a swap deal which would see Adrien Rabiot and Naby Keita change sides. French central midfielder Rabiot won the Serie A title with the Italian giants in 2019 and 2020 but they failed to win any trophies last season for the first time in a decade.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Neymar 'has to go to Chelsea', urges Thiago Silva as Blues defender sends message to new owner Todd Boehly to bring his Brazil team-mate to Stamford Bridge amid growing doubts over superstar's future at PSG

Thiago Silva has expressed his hopes that his Brazil team-mate Neymar will join him at Chelsea. Neymar has been linked to a move away from Paris Saint-Germain, with the Blues one of several clubs linked to the star - and among the very few able to afford his expensive services.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Juventus#Paris Saint Germain#Real Madrid#Italian#Argentine#Portuguese#Abl
Daily Mail

Former Barcelona boss Quique Setien 'is set to be appointed manager of Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Shabab in his first role for TWO YEARS' since nightmare Nou Camp spell that saw his side hammered 8-2 by Bayern Munich

Former Barcelona manager Quique Setien is reportedly on the brink of ending his two-year absence from the dugout as he is set to become the new head coach of Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab. The 63-year-old spent seven months at the Nou Camp, taking charge of 25 matches and winning 16...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo tempted by transfer to this Premier League club

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly tempted by the prospect of a move to Chelsea this summer. While Ronaldo enjoyed a successful campaign back at Manchester United from an individual perspective, there’s no denying that the Red Devils fell miserably short of expectations. As a result, Man United will NOT be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
theScore

Favre named new Nice coach as Galtier holds talks with PSG

Nice, France, June 27, 2022 (AFP) - Former Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre was appointed manager of Ligue 1 club Nice on Monday, replacing Christophe Galtier who is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain. "Christophe Galtier is no longer in charge of OGC Nice's first team," Nice said in a statement.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

PSG: Mauricio Pochettino would only leave Paris Saint-Germain on one condition

Mauricio Pochettino's days at the helm of Paris Saint-Germain seemed to be numbered from the moment his team lost to Real Madrid in March. When PSG signed Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, among others during the summer, the priority was clear: to challenge for the UEFA Champions League title. Therefore, that...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter Milan to reclaim 'King of Milan' status and win another Scudetto

It was only 11 months ago that Romelu Lukaku left Inter Milan to join Chelsea for a world-record fee of €115 million. That was a defining moment in the recent history of both the club and the player. A few weeks after Inter won the Scudetto, Lukaku and then-manager Antonio Conte -- who believed in him more than anyone else and made him a top striker -- were both gone. The sudden departure left the fans speechless and angry, especially because right up until Lukaku's move, he proclaimed eternal love for the club. What has changed since then? How did Lukaku convince Chelsea to loan him out back to Inter?
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe leads the PSG stars showing off their eye-catching new kit after his transfer U-turn alongside Lionel Messi... with Neymar also modelling the shirt despite reports he is 'not wanted' next season

Paris Saint-Germain launched their new kit for the 2022-23 season, with Kylian Mbappe central to the campaign after making a U-turn about his future and choosing to stay with the club. Neymar and Lionel Messi are among the other stars modelling the shirt in the dramatic launch video. The new...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Chelsea turn to Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar after deeming Matthijs de Ligt's Juventus release clause too expensive - but the Blues could get caught up in a bidding war with PSG

Chelsea are targeting Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar this summer after cooling on the idea of signing Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt. The Premier League outfit have already lost two centre backs this summer, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen joining Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively on free transfers at the end of their contract.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

446K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy