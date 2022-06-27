ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Watch crazy MLB fight as SIX players ejected for throwing punches with benches emptying in Angels vs Mariners

By Jim Sheridan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

SIX players were ejected following a near FOUR-minute brawl during an MLB game on Sunday.

Both benches cleared during a bad-tempered showdown between the Seattle Mariners and LA Angels at Angel Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NR6wu_0gNK43bf00
Both benches emptied after tensions boiled over in Mariners vs Angels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AoN4O_0gNK43bf00
Punches were thrown in wild scenes in LA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRaM8_0gNK43bf00
The brawl was sparked by an inside pitch which hit Jesse Winker
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SFsV9_0gNK43bf00
Six players - three from each side - were ejected

Tensions had been rising over the weekend after a number of players had been struck by inside pitches.

Jesse Winker was at the plate for Seattle at the top of the second innings and got struck hard by a 91mph fast-ball from Andrew Wantz.

It followed a 96mph fizzer which had nearly hit three-time MVP Mike Trout on the head during the side's previous MLB clash on Saturday.

Winker - enraged by the pitch - headed straight for the Angels bench after the umpires failed to reprimand Wantz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xVpHi_0gNK43bf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yf8EV_0gNK43bf00

He began pointing and shouting at opposing players and staff, before all hell broke loose on the field.

Benches and bullpens emptied as players and coaches from both sides piled in for an all-out brawl.

Punches were thrown, with the madness going on for nearly FOUR crazy minutes in LA.

In all, the game was halted for eighteen minutes as the officials tried to restore order.

Once the fight was over, they gave their verdicts on who could stay in the game.

Three of Seattle's first four hitters - Winker, Julio Rodriguez and JP Crawford - were all ejected.

'I APOLOGIZE FOR FLIPPING FANS OFF'

While for the Angels, pitching trio Wantz, Raisel Iglesias and Ryan Tepera got handed early showers.

And management pair Phil Nevin and Seattle's Scott Servais were also told to leave the field for their part in the crazy brawl.

Iglesias was seen screaming in the direction of the umpires after the initial fracas had died down.

And the Angels star bizarrely threw everything he could find in their direction - including sunflower seeds and chewing gum.

While Winker was accused of making an obscene gesture to the stands on his way out of the game.

He apologized for the gesture in the aftermath of the match, which the Mariners lost 2-1, but not for his role in the brawl.

Winker said: "The only thing I'm gonna apologize for is flipping the fans off. That's it.

"They pay their hard-earned money to come and see a game, and they didn't deserve that, so I apologize to the fans, especially the women and children."

Social media was abuzz after the fight, with Mariners fans sticking behind their team.

And one even ordered the ejected Winker a PIZZA to enjoy from the changing rooms.

They wrote: "Just ordered a pizza for Jesse Winker from [Mountain Mikes] Pizza in Anaheim. You deserve it big guy."

Hours after the game, he responded to the fan on Instagram.

Winker wrote: "Sofie I got the pizza. Thank you.

"I appreciate it a lot!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tVSd_0gNK43bf00
Iglesias was seen throwing sunflower seeds onto the field

